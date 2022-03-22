Is your child’s Angus school one of 11 where inadequate ventilation raised Covid risk? Check here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Is your child’s Angus school one of 11 where inadequate ventilation raised Covid risk? Check here

By Cheryl Peebles
March 22 2022, 6.00pm
An open window, schoolbag and school equipment to illustrate ventilation in schools.
Good ventilation in schools is needed to reduce risk of Covid-19 spread.

Air quality is monitored in classrooms across Scotland to ensure adequate ventilation in schools and reduce the risk of Covid spread.

We have a list of the 11 Angus schools where inadequate circulation of fresh air was identified as a persistent problem in some classrooms, exceeding maximum recommended levels of carbon dioxide (800ppm).

Schools have been provided with monitors to record carbon dioxide (CO2) levels which indicate how well rooms and other occupied spaces are ventilated.

Where ventilation in schools is lacking – raising the risk of virus spread – action should be taken, such as opening windows more frequently or installing mechanical ventilation.

The number of Covid-related absences in schools soared in January and, although it has since reduced, virus case numbers remain high in the community.

Using Freedom of Information legislation, we asked the four councils in Tayside and Fife for details of classrooms where ventilation was a persistent concern according to Scottish Government guidance on reducing Covid risk in schools. Dundee City Council is yet to respond.

Ventilation in Angus schools

The local authority told us in which schools classrooms regularly triggered the first stage alarm on CO2 monitors – when levels reach 800ppm – but did not have details of individual readings.

All ventilation issues had been resolved, it said, and no further problems reported by the time it responded to our request on February 18.

Arbroath High School – Some classrooms were triggering first stage alarm during still weather. Windows and doors opened further, floor-standing fans deployed in each room and Ventomatic units fitted to windows in some rooms.

Some classrooms in Arbroath High School exceeded recommended CO2 limits.

Birkhill Primary School – Some classrooms were triggering first stage alarm during still weather. Windows and doors opened further and floor-standing fans deployed in each room.

Borrowfield Primary School – Roof fans installed to provide extra fresh air in core areas of two blocks.

Liff Primary School – One teaching area where poor ventilation was identified during the 2020 lockdown was placed out of bounds until mechanical ventilation was installed, and reopened shortly after restrictions were eased. Some classrooms would trigger first stage alarm during still weather. Windows and doors opened further and floor-standing fans deployed in each room, now replaced by wall-mounted fans.

Monikie Primary School – Ventomatic units fitted to windows in some rooms.

Murroes Primary School – Ventomatic units fitted to windows in some rooms.

Murroes Primary School has had ventilation units fitted to some windows.

Monifieth High School – Some classrooms were triggering first stage alarm during still weather. Windows and doors opened further, floor-standing fans deployed in each room and Ventomatic units fitted to windows in some rooms.

Montrose Academy – Some classrooms were triggering first stage alarm during still weather. Windows and doors opened further, floor-standing fans deployed in each room and Ventomatic units fitted to windows in some rooms.

Northmuir Primary School – Roof fans installed to provide extra fresh air in core areas of two blocks.

Southesk Primary School – Some classrooms were triggering first stage alarm during still weather. Windows and doors opened further, floor-standing fans deployed in each room and Ventomatic units fitted to windows in some rooms.

Websters High School – Some classrooms triggering first stage alarm during still weather. Windows and doors opened further and floor-standing fans deployed in each room.

By the end of the first term of 2021/22, we were told Angus schools had an average of 25 CO2 monitors each – the highest proportion out of the four local authority areas in Tayside and Fife – and Angus Council intended to provide a monitor for each classroom.

A council spokeswoman said work to implement government ventilation guidance and ensure appropriate levels of fresh air in schools included providing guidance to schools on managing CO2 levels in teaching spaces.

She added: “As part of the ventilation strategy work has been undertaken to make sure windows are operational, increase/replace mechanical ventilation, install fans, install window vents and installing CO2 monitors to check on air quality.

“The council’s efforts have been supported by funding provided by the Scottish Government to allow of the purchase of CO2 monitors and to carry out remedial works which have been identified.

“This has been a significant piece of work for the council to undertake in a short period of time and it has assisted in the ongoing management of Covid within the council’s schools.”

Air filter for every classroom needed to protect children from Covid-19, says teachers group

Read our earlier series on ventilating classrooms:

