‘It’s an absolute shambles’: Dundee and Angus College boss warns of more cuts over £1.5m funding black hole

By Alasdair Clark
June 11 2022, 8.00am
Simon Hewitt from Dundee and Angus College.
Simon Hewitt from Dundee and Angus College.

The principal of Dundee and Angus College says he fears having to make further cuts as he battles with a £1.5 million budget black hole.

Simon Hewitt has told The Courier that the recent spending review by the Scottish Government means he has had no choice but to make savings.

The college – which has campuses in Dundee and Arbroath – is currently consulting on proposals to end horticultural, land-based and estates skills courses.

It is likely to result in the loss of jobs, something Mr Hewitt says now looks unavoidable as the college attempts to make ends meet.

The college’s Kingsway campus in Dundee.

Staffing currently accounts for more than 80% of the college’s spending, and Mr Hewitt claims he is unable to cut other budgets any further.

He is also warning that cuts this year may not be the last, unless new funding is put forward from Holyrood.

He said: “Everything is on a single-year funding cycle, and we’re effectively surviving year-to-year not knowing how much money we will get.

“We’ve received a £1.5m funding cut and we’ve had to put some radical things in place to allow us to react to that.”

Land-based courses could end at the college as a result of budget cuts.

Mr Hewitt has also pointed to activity targets that the college has to meet, and claims the Scottish Government can claw back funds if they aren’t hit.

He said: “Like a lot of colleges on the back of the pandemic, a lot of our activity targets haven’t been met.

“We’re sitting at the end of May not knowing whether we’ll have funding, up to £1m, clawed back.

“When you put that all together, it’s an absolute shambles in all honesty.”

The principal is concerned that future cuts may need to be made.

Mr Hewitt says the funding model in Scotland means colleges receive about £4,000 per student compared to £6,000 per head for schools and £8,000 for universities.

He added: “There’s a whole perfect storm brewing for colleges. One of the things that really frustrates us is the funding per student.

“There’s a real question about how the sector is funded. I would say the funding system is pretty broken.”

Students’ fears over cuts to courses

Students who contacted The Courier say they think cuts to land-based courses are the wrong.

One horticulture student – who asked to remain anonymous – says the course is important in the face of climate change and challenges facing the food growing industries.

They said: “We have the Eden project arriving in 2026, should we not have the resources in giving locals the tuition and knowledge in a means of gaining a job there?”

The site of the new Eden Project in Dundee.

If the cuts go ahead, the nearest place offering a similar course will be in Cupar.

Mr Hewitt says courses would not be cut in an ideal world – but has also highlighted other challenges, such as rising bills for the college.

He said: “If you look at what’s going on in the region, we should be investing in skills and growing as a college, not declining.

College gas bill increases by 154%

“Just like every single household we’re facing rising bills, our gas bill has gone up 154% and our insurance has gone up by 37%.

“[Staffing] is the only way we will make that saving of £1.5m.”

Jamie Hepburn, the Scottish Government’s higher and further education minister, said: “We will continue to invest nearly £2 billion per year in Scotland’s colleges and universities over the spending period, enabling them to continue to deliver high-quality education and training.

“We will continue to work closely with colleges, along with the Scottish Funding Council, on how best to support the sector going forward.”

