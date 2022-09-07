Dundee-trained guide dog Baxter helps owner left blind overnight by rare condition live ‘normal life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Dundee-trained guide dog Baxter helps owner left blind overnight by rare condition live ‘normal life’

By Sheanne Mulholland
September 7 2022, 2.57pm Updated: September 8 2022, 9.41am
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).

Guide dog Baxter instantly recognised the Dundee woman who trained him as a puppy when they were reunited.

But only when he was released from duty, by having his harness taken off, did the Labrador retriever show his excitement and jump up to ‘hug’ Carol Wood.

Three-year-old Baxter returned to Dundee to visit Carol and fundraiser Hazel Reid with his owner Greg Christie, who lost his sight overnight due to a rare medical condition.

Greg said: “As soon as Baxter heard Carol’s voice his ears went up, it was instant recognition.”

And Carol added: “He did recognise me, you could see it in his face but he had his harness on so he didn’t react because he knew he was working.

“Then when his harness came off he was jumping up on me to give me a hug and when the harness went back on all that stopped.”

Puppy raiser Carol Wood and fundraiser Hazel Reid with guide dog Baxter.

Baxter lived with puppy trainer Carol Wood, of Broughty Ferry, for two years, including through lockdown.

As a pup he was sponsored by Hazel Reid who raised around £5,000 for Baxter’s training by running a second hand pop-up shop on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.

Greg organised the reunion to meet Carol and Hazel and thank them, and the city’s guide dog community, for everything they did to raise his dog.

Eye sight disappeared overnight

Greg says having Baxter at his side means he can lead a ‘normal’ life and participate in every day activities with confidence – except, of course, riding a motorbike or driving a car.

However it has taken Greg, a widower, many years to gain this confidence, having lost his sight suddenly at the age of 53.

Prior to sight loss he was a car sales manager for 20 years before studying at university as a mature student then becoming an English literature lecturer and writer.

I thought I had the onset of flu.”

Greg Christie

He said: “It was just a normal weekend. I thought I had the onset of flu.

“I had a headache and dull feeling that got worse on Saturday and on Sunday I had blurred vision.

“Then on Monday morning, I couldn’t see. I stumbled next door to ask my neighbour to ring for a doctor. The doctor came and rang for an ambulance.

“When I got to hospital, doctors told me my sight was not coming back.”

Greg Christie brought his guide dog Baxter home to Dundee to meet up with some of the people who helped raise him.

Greg was discovered to have a rare genetic condition carried in the genes of both of his parents, which he cannot remember the name of but says it is a very distant relative to retinitis pigmentosa.

He was the only one of their seven children to inherit it and medics later told him that even if his parents had 50 children there would not be another with this condition.

He said: “It was terrifying, it affects everything – I couldn’t see the cooker to cook a meal, the bath to wash, the bed, my clothes, it took me a long time to come to terms with it.”

It was terrifying, it affects everything”

Greg Christie

Greg learned to use markers to identify food items that sound or feel the same, such as a scrap of paper in sugar or an elastic band around a tin of beans.

And he walked with a white cane for two and half years before getting his first guide dog, a black Labrador called Captain.

Greg, from Millport on the Isle of Cumbrae, off the west coast of Scotland, said: “When I’ve got the dog next to me I can go anywhere and can do anything.

“You can ask him to find the bus stop, find a seat, find the door – there’s no job you give him that he can’t do, unless he see it’s not possible for us and he will turn back.

Fundraisers Hazel Reid and Pam Stewart, Greg Christie with Baxter, and puppy raisers Carol and Neil Wood.

“I could navigate with a cane to a certain extent, but it only goes where you go and to travel with it requires a lot more confidence than I had.”

Greg, now 65, had Captain as his guide dog for 10 years and he still has him as a pet, but Baxter took over the role of guide dog in November last year.

He said: “There is a waiting list for a guide dog, some people have to wait a long time, but it is necessary the dog is trained to the highest degree.

“Without Carol and Hazel, without their sponsorship and hard work, I wouldn’t have my Baxter and my wait would have been even longer.”

Dementia assistance dog Webb brings medication and rolls out yoga mat

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Gold Star awarded to Dundee youngster Aubree Craig for winning at World Karate Championship
0
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Is your child's school one of the 10% that's full across Tayside and Fife?…
0
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
School strikes: What did Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils say?
0
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Dundee pupil Elsie Mills, 15, becomes first to receive our new Courier Gold Star…
0
The Hills will soon open Kip McGrath centre for private tutors in Perth.
Results are in – Try a specialist tutor from Kip McGrath today
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Show someone they're special by nominating them for a Courier Gold Star
0
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Morgan and Eastern's cyclathon challenge, Craigclowan's new head and the 35 school teams to…
0
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity…
0
Sign with the name of Goodlyburn Primary School in English and Gaelic
Poll result: Here's what readers said about teaching more Gaelic in Scottish schools
0

More from The Courier

Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Greg Christie with his guide dog Baxter and Carol Wood (left) and Hazel Reid (right).
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0