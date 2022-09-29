QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Latin is thought to be around 2,700 years old but many people may feel they have no use for it in everyday life.

But the ancient language pops up in many unexpected places and you may come across it without even realising.

Logos for organisations across Scotland, including those of secondary schools, football clubs and even Police Scotland, have Latin mottos inscribed in them.

But how many would you recognise and how accurately could you translate these Latin phrases?

As one Angus school looks to bring the language back into the curriculum, we’ve created a quiz of logos from across Scotland to test your Latin knowledge.

Take our quiz and let us know how how good your Latin knowledge is:

