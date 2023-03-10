Perth children learn from St Johnstone stars about tackling racism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth children learn from St Johnstone stars about tackling racism

By Sheanne Mulholland
March 10 2023, 9.00am Updated: March 10 2023, 10.28am
Perth youngsters took part in an anti-racism workshop at McDiarmid Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth youngsters took part in an anti-racism workshop at McDiarmid Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth children learned from St Johnstone footballers about tackling racism, following revelations of an escalation of the problem in local schools.

Nearly 60 pupils from North Muirton and Tulloch primary schools participated in a ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ workshop at McDiarmid Park.

Last week it emerged the number of racist incidents reported in Perth and Kinross Council had doubled in the last four years.

Anti-racism campaigners claimed children were learning bigoted behaviour from their own families and social media.

As part of the session, the P7s learned how to recognise racism such as stereotyping and gatekeeping – actively controlling a space to exclude a specific group of people.

They discussed othering – when someone treats one person like an other – how to respond to racism when they see it happening, how to safely challenge it and to report it.

Alex Mitchell.

The children then took part in a Q&A session with St Johnstone defender Alex Mitchell, goalkeeper Ross Sinclair, and Niamh Irvine, a defender from the women’s team.

Alex told them of his experience last season when a teammate was racially abused by away fans during a match.

He explained how they reported it to the referee who took the appropriate steps to deal with the incident.

Children from local schools taking part in an anti-racism workshop at St Johnston FC. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Alex told the youngsters that racism is never acceptable in any form and advised they should report it immediately if they hear it, like he did.

Perth councillor Peter Barrett was also involved. He said: “We were really impressed with the learning that had taken place and the quality of the questions put to us.”

Workshops taking place across the country

Show Racism the Red Card has led sessions across Scotland, with more than one million youngsters having participated.

The workshop aims to give pupils a foundational understanding of some of the core concepts of anti-racism and how to effectively intervene and report incidents of hate.

Chris Priestley, charity acting manager, said: “It’s really important to normalise anti-racism education in schools.

From left, Chris Priestly with North Muirton Primary School pupils Connor McNaught  and Cali Vincent-Bromley, Francis Smith, Tulloch Primary School pupils Taylor Kinmont and Anna Williamson, and Councillor Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We encounter a lot of people in Scotland who never spoke about racism in school – our hope is that will change over time.

“Racism is a learned behaviour formed through misinformation and it has been proved that high equality education can really work against those forces.”

A spokesman for St Johnstone FC said: “We were delighted to help host Show Racism the Red Card event at McDiarmid Park, in conjunction with Saints in the Community.

“The event went brilliantly and we were delighted to see how engaged and enthusiastic the children in attendance were with our panel.

“We believe the education of younger generations on such societal issues is vital to ensuring we strive toward a more inclusive society.”

