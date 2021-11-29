Anti-bullying video by Morgan Academy seniors aims to fuel kindness

‘Let kindness fuel kindness’ was the message from senior Morgan Academy pupils as they encouraged their peers to report bullying.

The house captains created a YouTube video encouraging other Dundee pupils to be aware of the effects bullying can have.

It includes words of wisdom from pupils such as Grace Creegan who asks pupils to help other pupils who are being targeted.

“Don’t be a bystander,” she said. “If you see someone getting bullied please report it to help make the school a safer place.”

It was also part of the #5DaysofKindess challenge where staff and pupils were encouraged by anti-bullying charity RespectMe to share their kindness pledges.

Schools are encouraged to get involved with anti-bullying week, which ran from November 15 to 18 and aims to raise awareness about the types of incidents that can occur and how to prevent them.

Johnny Lothian, head teacher at Morgan Academy said there was no place within the school community for bullying however he praised the work of pupils who help keep the school safe.

He said: “We challenge young people to consider the role of the bystander when they witness individuals choosing to behave in a way that is against our school values of love and respect.

“We ask them to do something, speak out, stand up, find an adult straight away.

“The leadership and participation of our young people is essential to this work. We are developing our school ethos as a learning community where bullying has no place.”

“As is almost always the case, the students of Morgan Academy and our pupil leadership team have led this agenda impressively and have been highly effective in getting the message out there and through their interventions are modelling positive, kind and supportive behaviour.”

Andrew Wallace, principal teacher of guidance, helped the pupils co-ordinate anti-bullying week activities. He said: “As a guidance team we think that it is vital that the message of respect permeates across our curriculum, but with a particular strong focus during anti-bullying week.

“We also think that it’s important that young people realise how bullying or negative behaviour towards others impacts on society as a whole.

“It’s important for our school community that we allow the pupils to think and learn about kindness and respect, and also how a positive message can make another young person, or staff member’s day, a whole lot better.”