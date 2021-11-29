Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anti-bullying video by Morgan Academy seniors aims to fuel kindness

By Rebecca McCurdy
November 29 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 29 2021, 9.10am
Carissa King films fellow Morgan Academy pupils with their Respect Me pledges.

‘Let kindness fuel kindness’ was the message from senior Morgan Academy pupils as they encouraged their peers to report bullying.

The house captains created a YouTube video encouraging other Dundee pupils to be aware of the effects bullying can have.

It includes words of wisdom from pupils such as Grace Creegan who asks pupils to help other pupils who are being targeted.

“Don’t be a bystander,” she said. “If you see someone getting bullied please report it to help make the school a safer place.”

It was also part of the #5DaysofKindess challenge where staff and pupils were encouraged by anti-bullying charity RespectMe to share their kindness pledges.

Schools are encouraged to get involved with anti-bullying week, which ran from November 15 to 18 and aims to raise awareness about the types of incidents that can occur and how to prevent them.

Johnny Lothian, head teacher at Morgan Academy said there was no place within the school community for bullying however he praised the work of pupils who help keep the school safe.

He said: “We challenge young people to consider the role of the bystander when they witness individuals choosing to behave in a way that is against our school values of love and respect.

“We ask them to do something, speak out, stand up, find an adult straight away.

Standing strong against bullying – Leah Johnston, Carissa King, Isla McDougall, Max Thomson, Charlie Castle, Holly Clark, Ryan Dolby, Grace Creegan, principal teacher of guidance Andrew Wallace and Catherine Whalen. Picture: Alan Richardson.

“The leadership and participation of our young people is essential to this work. We are developing our school ethos as a learning community where bullying has no place.”

“As is almost always the case, the students of Morgan Academy and our pupil leadership team have led this agenda impressively and have been highly effective in getting the message out there and through their interventions are modelling positive, kind and supportive behaviour.”

Andrew Wallace, principal teacher of guidance, helped the pupils co-ordinate anti-bullying week activities. He said: “As a guidance team we think that it is vital that the message of respect permeates across our curriculum, but with a particular strong focus during anti-bullying week.

“We also think that it’s important that young people realise how bullying or negative behaviour towards others impacts on society as a whole.

“It’s important for our school community that we allow the pupils to think and learn about kindness and respect, and also how a positive message can make another young person, or staff member’s day, a whole lot better.”

