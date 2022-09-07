Kirkcaldy High recognised with award for dedication to Holocaust education

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkcaldy High recognised with award for dedication to Holocaust education

By Debbie Clarke
September 7 2022, 3.45pm Updated: September 8 2022, 9.40am
Kirkcaldy High School has been given an award from Vision Schools Scotland for its dedication to Holocaust education. From left: Andy Jones (PTC of Social Subjects KHS), Dr Andrew Killen (depute director of Vision Schools Scotland), History teachers Mollie Osborne and Alannah Dalziel. Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Kirkcaldy High School has won a prestigious award for its dedication to Holocaust education.

It will be given the accolade from Vision Schools Scotland at an event at the Scottish Parliament in February, along with seven other schools in Scotland.

To receive the award, schools had to demonstrate commitment to the importance of Holocaust education and develop teacher knowledge to ensure continued expertise in the subject.

Kirkcaldy pupils have visited the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau and heard from a survivor of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Holocaust education at Kirkcaldy High

Mollie Osborne, history teacher and PT guidance at Kirkcaldy High School, applied for the award on the school’s behalf and led the work in gathering evidence to support the bid.

She said: “As a school we think it is important to teach pupils about the horrors of all genocides and use significant examples such as the Holocaust and the genocide in Rwanda.

“As part of this we had support to allow S3 history pupils to attend a presentation about genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda from a survivor.”

‘Lessons from Auschwitz’ project

Kirkcaldy High has also been involved in the highly successful ‘Lessons from Auschwitz’ project for the past 10 years.

The scheme, run by the Holocaust Educational Trust, takes students and teachers from across the UK to the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

It includes a one-day visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau, online seminars and hearing directly from Holocaust survivors.

Mollie said: “It is very valuable.

“The pupils come back from the trip as different people.

“We can talk about what happened in history books and watch things, but to actually experience it for yourself is completely different.

Kirkcaldy High S6 pupils Katie Brown, left, and Nicole MacDonald took part in the Lessons from Auschwitz project in October 2018. Picture supplied by Kirkcaldy High.

“The visit brings it to life, almost.

“I am hoping to organise a trip out there in the next couple of years.”

Mollie’s application for the award, showing how Kirkcaldy High has met the criteria to achieve the accolade, included:

  • A comprehensive annual history unit on the Holocaust for S2 pupils and courses for S1 pupils;
  • Assemblies to mark Holocaust Memorial Day;
  • Modern studies pupils focusing on children’s rights, looking at stereotypes and bullying – themes commonly linked to the Holocaust.
  • Teaching pupils values of responsible citizenship, respect and kindness and how everyone is different;
  • RME pupils are taught about genocide and how it has been used throughout history to eradicate different races/religions.

Kirkcaldy High only Fife school to win

Dr Andrew Killen, depute director of Vision Schools Scotland, said schools across Scotland are invited to apply for the award each year.

He said: “Eight schools across Scotland have won the award this year including Kirkcaldy High, which is the only school in Fife to win it.

“We were more than happy with what Kirkcaldy High was working on and we invited them to submit an application – not all schools which apply are invited to do this.

“They might have to wait a year or two until we are happy with their standard of Holocaust educational provision.

I am absolutely over the moon with the award. A lot of hard work went into it – not only from social subjects but other departments too; it was a whole school initiative.”

Mollie Osborne, History teacher and PT Guidance, Kirkcaldy High

“Kirkcaldy High’s submission was really strong and we are really pleased with the work the school is doing.”

Mollie added: “I am absolutely over the moon with the award.

“A lot of hard work went into it – not only from social subjects but other departments too; it was a whole school initiative.

“We are absolutely delighted.”

The initiative is delivered by Vision Schools Scotland, a partnership launched in 2017 between University of the West of Scotland (UWS) and the Holocaust Educational Trust, which is funded by the Scottish and UK Governments.

