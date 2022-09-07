Dash cam appeal after car flips on to roof in Kirkcaldy, injuring driver

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car flipped on to its roof, injuring the driver, on a busy Kirkcaldy road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Townsend Place, next to Fife College’s Kirkcaldy Campus, shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.

A white Skoda Fabia is understood to have collided with a parked Mazda.

The 25-year-old female driver and only occupant of the Skoda which overturned was was injured and taken by ambulance as a precaution to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

There was no one in the parked car which sustained minor damage.

Townsend Place remained closed for around 90 minutes as fire crews and police continued at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.55pm on Wednesday, police and emergency services were called to a collision involving two vehicles on Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy.

“The driver, the only occupant of the car which overturned on to its roof, was treated by medical staff at the scene.”

Sergeant Colin Morrison, Road Policing Unit, Fife, said: “Our enquiries in to the crash area continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the crash to get in touch with police if you have not already done so.

“We are keen to view any dash-cam footage from motorists if available.”

Information can be passed to officers via calling 101 quoting reference number 1775 of Wednesday, September 7.”