Newport Primary given positive report card from inspectors

Newport Primary in Fife has been given a positive report card by inspectors from Education Scotland.

A team of inspectors found a number of strengths in the school’s work following their visit in October last year.

These included:

Motivated, creative and articulate children, who respect each other and are very proud of their school and nursery

Highly effective leadership of the head teacher and principal teacher and high quality of leadership at all levels

Dedicated staff who work closely to ensure all children feel included, valued and cared for

A nurturing, welcoming ethos

Strong support of parents, specialist teachers and community partners

Successful approaches to teaching children skills for life beyond school and the world of work.

Good standards of learning and teaching

In a report, published last month, inspectors said: “Across the school, standards of learning and teaching are good overall, with a few examples of very good practice.

“Teachers use a whole-school lesson model in all lessons, and across all areas of the curriculum.

“Teachers share with children the purpose of learning, measures of success, the skills children will develop and links to the world of work in all lessons.

“As a result, almost all children are developing a strong understanding of employability and future careers.

“They can talk about how their learning, both in and out of school, relates to skills for learning, life and work.”

Inspectors also noted that across Newport Primary, staff have very positive relationships and interactions with children.

Supportive culture and ethos at Newport Primary

The report said: “All staff have a clear focus on promoting and nurturing children’s health and wellbeing.

“This results in a very supportive culture and ethos, where children feel confident and safe.

“The learning environment in all classes promotes children to think about their skills and their own strengths.

“At all stages, children respond to these approaches very well, by displaying a

sound knowledge of what they can do to help themselves learn and achieve.”

Inspectors also found that across the school overall levels of attainment are very good.

Areas for improvement included the need to develop approaches to assessment and moderation of children’s attainment.

This is to make sure higher achieving children across the nursery and school are challenged to make the best possible progress.

In the report, inspectors said there was no need to make any more inspection visits, adding: “We are confident the school has the capacity to continue to improve.”

Louise Donaldson, head teacher, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the inspection process has recognised the strong community we have at Newport PS and the positive impact these partnerships have on our children’s attainment and opportunities for achievement, in particular the skills our children develop for life and for the world of work.”

“I am particularly pleased the inspection team recognised our nurturing and welcoming ethos and our approach to on-going wellbeing work.

“At Newport Primary School we pride ourselves on the opportunities we provide for leadership at all levels and for our childrens’ voices to be included.”