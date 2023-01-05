Newport Primary given positive report card from inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newport Primary given positive report card from inspectors

By Debbie Clarke
January 5 2023, 4.37pm Updated: January 5 2023, 4.39pm
Newport Primary has been given a positive report from inspectors. Image: DC Thomson.
Newport Primary has been given a positive report from inspectors. Image: DC Thomson.

Newport Primary in Fife has been given a positive report card by inspectors from Education Scotland.

A team of inspectors found a number of strengths in the school’s work following their visit in October last year.

These included:

  • Motivated, creative and articulate children, who respect each other and are very proud of their school and nursery
  • Highly effective leadership of the head teacher and principal teacher and high quality of leadership at all levels
  • Dedicated staff who work closely to ensure all children feel included, valued and cared for
  • A nurturing, welcoming ethos
  • Strong support of parents, specialist teachers and community partners
  • Successful approaches to teaching children skills for life beyond school and the world of work.

Good standards of learning and teaching

In a report, published last month, inspectors said: “Across the school, standards of learning and teaching are good overall, with a few examples of very good practice.

“Teachers use a whole-school lesson model in all lessons, and across all areas of the curriculum.

“Teachers share with children the purpose of learning, measures of success, the skills children will develop and links to the world of work in all lessons.

“As a result, almost all children are developing a strong understanding of employability and future careers.

“They can talk about how their learning, both in and out of school, relates to skills for learning, life and work.”

Inspectors also noted that across Newport Primary, staff have very positive relationships and interactions with children.

Supportive culture and ethos at Newport Primary

The report said: “All staff have a clear focus on promoting and nurturing children’s health and wellbeing.

“This results in a very supportive culture and ethos, where children feel confident and safe.

“The learning environment in all classes promotes children to think about their skills and their own strengths.

“At all stages, children respond to these approaches very well, by displaying a
sound knowledge of what they can do to help themselves learn and achieve.”

Inspectors also found that across the school overall levels of attainment are very good.

Areas for improvement included the need to develop approaches to assessment and moderation of children’s attainment.

This is to make sure higher achieving children across the nursery and school are challenged to make the best possible progress.

In the report, inspectors said there was no need to make any more inspection visits, adding: “We are confident the school has the capacity to continue to improve.”

Louise Donaldson, head teacher, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the inspection process has recognised the strong community we have at Newport PS and the positive impact these partnerships have on our children’s attainment and opportunities for achievement, in particular the skills our children develop for life and for the world of work.”

“I am particularly pleased the inspection team recognised our nurturing and welcoming ethos and our approach to on-going wellbeing work.

“At Newport Primary School we pride ourselves on the opportunities we provide for leadership at all levels and for our childrens’ voices to be included.”

 

