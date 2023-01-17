Teacher strikes distressing for children with complex needs like my Jayden, says Forfar mum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jayden Read has a rare genetic condition which means he depends on routine, and unexpected days off school cause him distress.

He is among countless children with additional support unable to go to school on days their teachers are striking.

Parents of children like Jayden, 11, say they struggle to cope with the consequences of the continuing industrial action – with no end in sight.

Jayden goes to the additional support needs base at Langlands Primary School, in Forfar, which was closed due to the strike last Tuesday and will close again on Friday.

Additional support needs

He has Cri Du Chat syndrome and suffers from developmental delay, sensory issues and hyperactivity, needing round-the-clock supervision.

Mum Emma Jackson said: “On Tuesday when he was off his behaviour was absolutely terrible and it’s not his fault, he just doesn’t understand why he is off school.”

Jayden becomes frustrated and can have meltdowns when his routine is broken, she said.

“When he gets up in the morning he gets his breakfast, shower and off to school, that’s what he knows.

“When he is at home when he’s supposed to be at school he doesn’t know what to do.

“I’m really dreading next week again.”

More teacher strike dates

Through Covid, Jayden was able to attend school as hubs were established for vulnerable children and children of key workers.

But during the teacher strikes, Emma says parents like her have no similar support and she is speaking up to ensure they are not forgotten.

She said: “I completely understand that they [teachers] need to get more money to support their own families and that they are going to strike but they have to see it from the other side and think ‘we must put measures in place for people in this situation’.”

Further strike dates likely to lead to more closures have been announced by the EIS teaching union in March and April.

Teachers in all schools will strike on February 28 and March 1, and between March 13 and April 21 rolling strikes will affect each school on another two consecutive days.

Both the EIS and Angus Council have been approached for comment.