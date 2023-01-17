Teacher strikes distressing for children with complex needs like my Jayden, says Forfar mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teacher strikes distressing for children with complex needs like my Jayden, says Forfar mum

By Cheryl Peebles
January 17 2023, 5.55am
Jayden Read, 11, and mum Emma Jackson. Jayden has additional support needs and has been impacted by the teacher strikes. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Jayden Read, 11, and mum Emma Jackson. Jayden has additional support needs and has been impacted by the teacher strikes. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Jayden Read has a rare genetic condition which means he depends on routine, and unexpected days off school cause him distress.

He is among countless children with additional support unable to go to school on days their teachers are striking.

Parents of children like Jayden, 11, say they struggle to cope with the consequences of the continuing industrial action – with no end in sight.

Jayden goes to the additional support needs base at Langlands Primary School, in Forfar, which was closed due to the strike last Tuesday and will close again on Friday.

Additional support needs

He has Cri Du Chat syndrome and suffers from developmental delay, sensory issues and hyperactivity, needing round-the-clock supervision.

Jayden, who has additional support needs, struggles when his school routine is broken. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Mum Emma Jackson said: “On Tuesday when he was off his behaviour was absolutely terrible and it’s not his fault, he just doesn’t understand why he is off school.”

Jayden becomes frustrated and can have meltdowns when his routine is broken, she said.

“When he gets up in the morning he gets his breakfast, shower and off to school, that’s what he knows.

“When he is at home when he’s supposed to be at school he doesn’t know what to do.

“I’m really dreading next week again.”

More teacher strike dates

Through Covid, Jayden was able to attend school as hubs were established for vulnerable children and children of key workers.

But during the teacher strikes, Emma says parents like her have no similar support and she is speaking up to ensure they are not forgotten.

She said: “I completely understand that they [teachers] need to get more money to support their own families and that they are going to strike but they have to see it from the other side and think ‘we must put measures in place for people in this situation’.”

Further strike dates likely to lead to more closures have been announced by the EIS teaching union in March and April.

Teachers in all schools will strike on February 28 and March 1, and between March 13 and April 21 rolling strikes will affect each school on another two consecutive days.

Both the EIS and Angus Council have been approached for comment.

