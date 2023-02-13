COURIER OPINION: Removing Tayside and Fife school violence and bullying accounts is just the first step

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No one who saw video footage of a classroom assault at Waid

Academy last month will forget it in a hurry.

It was a sickening episode. But it also quickly became clear that it was just part of a much larger problem

Within hours, The Courier’s social media experts were able to identify dozens of local accounts promoting violence in our schools and against pupils.

The footage and stills of horrifying attacks on young people were being shared as little more than light entertainment.

The sad reality is these accounts speak to very real – and ongoing – trauma which is being routinely suffered by young people.

The Courier approached the major social media platforms with our evidence and we are pleased to see that the accounts identified have now been taken down.

We recognise this is only a small victory.

There is much more to be done to combat such a malign influence in the lives of our young people.