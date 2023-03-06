Our World Book Day competition winner is Poppy Findlay, 4, from Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Our World Book Day competition winner is Poppy Findlay, 4, from Broughty Ferry

By Cheryl Peebles
March 6 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 6 2023, 6.03am
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.

We were inundated with entries to our World Book Day competition when we asked readers to share snaps of their children dressed up.

Every single one was amazing, but it was Poppy Findlay’s costume which most impressed our judges.

You can see all of the entries in a special World Book Day supplement in the Evening Telegraph today.

Inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, by Lewis Carroll, Poppy’s World Book Day outfit clearly took a lot of effort.

And her mum Louise said Poppy, who goes to Eastern Nursery, was delighted to win our £50 book voucher.

World Book Day is an annual celebration of reading, and many local schools and nurseries invite children to dress up as their favourite book character.

We got a box, starting sticking stuff on and it worked out pretty well.”

Louise Findlay

Poppy is a fan of anything Disney and Louise said she and husband Ross were considering a Disney princess-inspired outfit but decided to go for something more exciting.

She said: “I saw a picture of Alice sticking out of the house and I wondered if we could make that work.

“We didn’t plan it. We got a box, started sticking stuff on and it worked out pretty well.”

The couple began their creation last Sunday night and were still making finishing touches the night before World Book Day, which was on Thursday.

Details included White Rabbit’s name plate and a ‘Drink Me’ label.

Poppy loves browsing book shops and can’t wait to spend her book voucher.

Louise said: “She is totally over the moon to have won.”

Among our other favourite entries were The Polar Express costume of Rannoch Nichols, 6, from Crieff.

Rannoch Nichols, 6, in The Polar Express.

We also loved The BFG costume worn by Maybel Small, 5, also of Broughty Ferry, who dressed up as Sophie complete with her dream jar.

Maybel Small, 5, from Broughty Ferry.

“When we asked for your World Book Day pictures we were pretty confident our army of readers wouldn’t disappoint,” said Tele editor, Dave Lord.

“But to say we were blown away with both the number and the quality of entries would be a huge understatement.

“What came in were some truly amazing creations.

“Every single one would have been a worthy winner but in the end Poppy Findlay just shaded it.

“Our panel of judges weren’t unanimous and it was a pretty close call. In fact we like to think everyone who took the time to send in a photo is a winner in their own right.

“World Book Day is a fabulous event and we are delighted to see so many young people getting involved.

“The joy of reading is something that lasts a lifetime.

“Well done again to everyone who took part – we already can’t wait to see what comes in next year, and we hope you enjoy our bumper picture supplement in the meantime.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
World Book Day 2023 in pictures as Tayside kids celebrate reading with incredible costumes
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for 'strong relationships' but told to improve attainment and…
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
15

Most Read

1
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
28
2
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
3
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed
5
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose 3-0…
6
Brian Cox, Daragh O'Malley and Sean Bean on set in the former Soviet Union in 1993.
TV ‘misery’ that led to Dundee star Brian Cox’s exit from Sharpe
7
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield salon to close after 14 years due to rising costs
8
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
‘Flustered’ Dundee drink-driver fled pub after soldiers arrived
9
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
10
Perth recycling centre fire
Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion

More from The Courier

See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Jamie McGrath on what Jim Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as Ireland ace…
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Sometimes the Championship is ugly and you have to fight
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Decorator made petrol bomb threat at Dundee multi
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Uber Eats driver caught transporting £7.4k of crack cocaine through Perthshire
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Dundee teenager pulled out knife during brawl at abandoned mansion
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
When Dundee conquered Anderlecht and set Belgian record at Heysel Stadium
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Fife wholesaler explains why deposit return scheme will increase drinks prices by much more…
See Poppy's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland outfit and the other entries in the Evening Telegraph today. Image: Louise Findlay.
Final phase of redevelopment of Dundee's Mill o' Mains estate revealed
Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas

Editor's Picks

Most Commented