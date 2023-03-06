Our World Book Day competition winner is Poppy Findlay, 4, from Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We were inundated with entries to our World Book Day competition when we asked readers to share snaps of their children dressed up.

Every single one was amazing, but it was Poppy Findlay’s costume which most impressed our judges.

You can see all of the entries in a special World Book Day supplement in the Evening Telegraph today.

Inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, by Lewis Carroll, Poppy’s World Book Day outfit clearly took a lot of effort.

And her mum Louise said Poppy, who goes to Eastern Nursery, was delighted to win our £50 book voucher.

World Book Day is an annual celebration of reading, and many local schools and nurseries invite children to dress up as their favourite book character.

We got a box, starting sticking stuff on and it worked out pretty well.” Louise Findlay

Poppy is a fan of anything Disney and Louise said she and husband Ross were considering a Disney princess-inspired outfit but decided to go for something more exciting.

She said: “I saw a picture of Alice sticking out of the house and I wondered if we could make that work.

“We didn’t plan it. We got a box, started sticking stuff on and it worked out pretty well.”

The couple began their creation last Sunday night and were still making finishing touches the night before World Book Day, which was on Thursday.

Details included White Rabbit’s name plate and a ‘Drink Me’ label.

Poppy loves browsing book shops and can’t wait to spend her book voucher.

Louise said: “She is totally over the moon to have won.”

Among our other favourite entries were The Polar Express costume of Rannoch Nichols, 6, from Crieff.

We also loved The BFG costume worn by Maybel Small, 5, also of Broughty Ferry, who dressed up as Sophie complete with her dream jar.

“When we asked for your World Book Day pictures we were pretty confident our army of readers wouldn’t disappoint,” said Tele editor, Dave Lord.

“But to say we were blown away with both the number and the quality of entries would be a huge understatement.

“What came in were some truly amazing creations.

“Every single one would have been a worthy winner but in the end Poppy Findlay just shaded it.

“Our panel of judges weren’t unanimous and it was a pretty close call. In fact we like to think everyone who took the time to send in a photo is a winner in their own right.

“World Book Day is a fabulous event and we are delighted to see so many young people getting involved.

“The joy of reading is something that lasts a lifetime.

“Well done again to everyone who took part – we already can’t wait to see what comes in next year, and we hope you enjoy our bumper picture supplement in the meantime.”