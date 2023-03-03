School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer

By Debbie Clarke and Cheryl Peebles
March 3 2023, 7.50pm
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Teacher strikes have been suspended by Scotland’s largest teaching union following a new pay offer.

Schools in Perthshire North and Dunfermline were due to be affected by a three day walkout next week, with further action affecting all schools in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross during March and April.

However, the Educational Institute of Scotland confirmed it has put its campaign on hold while it ballots members.

It has recommended teachers accept the new offer from the Scottish Government and Cosla of 14.6% over 28 months.

This would mean an overall increase of more than £6,100 for the 70% of classroom teachers who are at the top of their main grade pay scale.

The offer is:

  • 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 – a 7% uplift for all grades up to a ceiling of £80,000, where a cap of £5,600 (pro-rata) will apply
  • 1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023 – a 5% uplift for all grades up to a ceiling of £80,000, where a cap of £4,000 (pro-rata) will apply
  • 1 January 2024 to 31 July 2024 – a 2% uplift for all grades up to a ceiling of £80,000, where a cap of £1,600 (pro-rata) will apply

If accepted, most teachers’ pay will go up by 11.5% in April, bringing the starting salary for a fully qualified teacher after probation to £38,650 by January 2024.

The results of the ballot will be announced after it closes next Friday.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said negotiators believed the deal was the “best that can be achieved” without more prolonged action.

She said: “This has been a long dispute which has been challenging for all concerned.

“Teachers have taken strike action as a last resort, and that strike action has delivered an improved pay offer that the EIS can credibly put to its members with a recommendation to accept.”

The union rejected last month’s pay offer of a 6% rise for all teaching staff earning up to £80,000 for 2022/23, plus 5.5% for the coming financial year.

School strikes have been suspended following the latest pay offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Teachers make an invaluable contribution to the lives of our children and young people.

“This historic offer, if accepted by unions, would see teacher pay increase by 33% from January 2018 to January 2024.

“We have looked for compromise and we have arrived at a deal that is fair, affordable, and sustainable for everyone involved.”

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokesperson, said:  “We have reached a position today whereby we sincerely hope our trade union partners can take this revised offer to their membership for a vote.

“Scotland’s council leaders fully value all of their workforce and recognise the invaluable contribution teachers make to the lives of our children and young people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
World Book Day 2023 in pictures as Tayside kids celebrate reading with incredible costumes
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for 'strong relationships' but told to improve attainment and…
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
15
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

Most Read

1
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
20
2
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
2
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…
West Port Dundee where scammer charity fundraisers were
Warning as Dundee scammers pose as 'deaf' fundraisers
School strikes could be at an end with new pay deal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: Lorraine Kelly handled haircut hater perfectly - but we should be past…
Fife binmen single shift
Fife binmen favour move back to single shift amid public frustration over missed collections

Editor's Picks

Most Commented