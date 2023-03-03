School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teacher strikes have been suspended by Scotland’s largest teaching union following a new pay offer.

Schools in Perthshire North and Dunfermline were due to be affected by a three day walkout next week, with further action affecting all schools in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross during March and April.

However, the Educational Institute of Scotland confirmed it has put its campaign on hold while it ballots members.

It has recommended teachers accept the new offer from the Scottish Government and Cosla of 14.6% over 28 months.

This would mean an overall increase of more than £6,100 for the 70% of classroom teachers who are at the top of their main grade pay scale.

The offer is:

1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 – a 7% uplift for all grades up to a ceiling of £80,000, where a cap of £5,600 (pro-rata) will apply

1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023 – a 5% uplift for all grades up to a ceiling of £80,000, where a cap of £4,000 (pro-rata) will apply

1 January 2024 to 31 July 2024 – a 2% uplift for all grades up to a ceiling of £80,000, where a cap of £1,600 (pro-rata) will apply

If accepted, most teachers’ pay will go up by 11.5% in April, bringing the starting salary for a fully qualified teacher after probation to £38,650 by January 2024.

The results of the ballot will be announced after it closes next Friday.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said negotiators believed the deal was the “best that can be achieved” without more prolonged action.

She said: “This has been a long dispute which has been challenging for all concerned.

“Teachers have taken strike action as a last resort, and that strike action has delivered an improved pay offer that the EIS can credibly put to its members with a recommendation to accept.”

The union rejected last month’s pay offer of a 6% rise for all teaching staff earning up to £80,000 for 2022/23, plus 5.5% for the coming financial year.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Teachers make an invaluable contribution to the lives of our children and young people.

“This historic offer, if accepted by unions, would see teacher pay increase by 33% from January 2018 to January 2024.

“We have looked for compromise and we have arrived at a deal that is fair, affordable, and sustainable for everyone involved.”

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokesperson, said: “We have reached a position today whereby we sincerely hope our trade union partners can take this revised offer to their membership for a vote.

“Scotland’s council leaders fully value all of their workforce and recognise the invaluable contribution teachers make to the lives of our children and young people.”