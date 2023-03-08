Headteacher pinpoints what ‘sets Craigclowan School apart’ after glowing report from inspectors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An independent Perth school is celebrating a glowing report from inspectors.

Craigclowan School and Nursery was rated as very good in three out of four elements assessed and good in the fourth in a report by Education Scotland.

The preparatory school was said to have highly effective leadership and high levels of attainment and achievement among children.

Commitment of staff at Craigclowan School

Head teacher Liz Henderson said the praise reflected on the commitment of her staff.

And she pinpointed what “sets a Craigclowan education apart”.

She said: “Everyone in our close school community will be delighted to see this endorsement of our commitment to an exceptional learning experience – academically and beyond the classroom – and of our dedication to consistent self-improvement.”

Most of the school’s 170 pupils live locally.

And the school was said to have created a “genuine family ethos” where everyone felt valued and respected.

Attendance levels at Craigclowan School were above the national average, the inspection report said.

Data showed high levels of attainment, including very good progress in literacy and numeracy among almost all children.

Inspectors also commended the school for running a hub during the pandemic, when it welcomed children of key workers from Perth and Kinross Council schools.

Strengths in Craigclowan School inspection

Other strengths highlighted in Craigclowan School inspection report were:

A dedicated staff team focussed on nurture, inclusion and providing the right

level of support for all children.

level of support for all children. Enthusiastic, confident, hardworking and articulate children who show kindness to each other, are highly motivated and very proud of their school

Beneficial and supportive partnerships with parents, professionals and the local

community

However, the school was told to make improvements by continuing to develop approaches to using assessment information and continuing to share best practice among staff to ensure children can lead and have more say in their own learning.

Craigclowan School and Nursery has an open morning on Tuesday, March 14.