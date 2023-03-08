Headteacher pinpoints what ‘sets Craigclowan School apart’ after glowing report from inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Headteacher pinpoints what ‘sets Craigclowan School apart’ after glowing report from inspectors

By Cheryl Peebles
March 8 2023, 4.23pm Updated: March 9 2023, 1.43pm
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.

An independent Perth school is celebrating a glowing report from inspectors.

Craigclowan School and Nursery was rated as very good in three out of four elements assessed and good in the fourth in a report by Education Scotland.

The preparatory school was said to have highly effective leadership and high levels of attainment and achievement among children.

Commitment of staff at Craigclowan School

Head teacher Liz Henderson said the praise reflected on the commitment of her staff.

And she pinpointed what “sets a Craigclowan education apart”.

She said: “Everyone in our close school community will be delighted to see this endorsement of our commitment to an exceptional learning experience – academically and beyond the classroom – and of our dedication to consistent self-improvement.”

Craigclowan School and Nursery, in Perth. Image: Craigclowan School.

Most of the school’s 170 pupils live locally.

And the school was said to have created a “genuine family ethos” where everyone felt valued and respected.

Attendance levels at Craigclowan School were above the national average, the inspection report said.

Data showed high levels of attainment, including very good progress in literacy and numeracy among almost all children.

Inspectors also commended the school for running a hub during the pandemic, when it welcomed children of key workers from Perth and Kinross Council schools.

Strengths in Craigclowan School inspection

Other strengths highlighted in Craigclowan School inspection report were:

  • A dedicated staff team focussed on nurture, inclusion and providing the right
    level of support for all children.
  • Enthusiastic, confident, hardworking and articulate children who show kindness to each other, are highly motivated and very proud of their school
  • Beneficial and supportive partnerships with parents, professionals and the local
    community

However, the school was told to make improvements by continuing to develop approaches to using assessment information and continuing to share best practice among staff to ensure children can lead and have more say in their own learning.

Craigclowan School and Nursery has an open morning on Tuesday, March 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
Kirkcaldy High School exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Kirkcaldy High School attack video is a lesson for adults to set…
2
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Fife's teacher staffing 'crisis' as council advertises for 7 maths teachers and 10 CDT…
Kirkcaldy High School
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Burnside Primary: 'Storm Otto ripped our Carnoustie school roof off but couldn't keep us…
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
'Significant reduction' in exams in Scottish schools proposed in qualifications review
Poppy Findlay in her costume for World Book Day 2023.
Our World Book Day competition winner is Poppy Findlay, 4, from Broughty Ferry
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer

Most Read

1
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
Head teacher Liz Henderson with some Craigclowan School pupils: Image: Craigclowan School.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented