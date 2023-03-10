Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh, 5, gets a Courier Gold Star for Doddie Weir charity fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh, 5, gets a Courier Gold Star for Doddie Weir charity fundraiser

By Debbie Clarke
March 10 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 10 2023, 8.34am
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Glenrothes fundraiser Taylor Dryburgh has been awarded a Courier Gold Star for collecting hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of the late Doddie Weir.

The five-year-old was given the accolade in recognition of his walking fundraiser in honour of the sporting legend.

Taylor, who is a pupil at Pitteuchar East Primary in Glenrothes, is walking 32 miles for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Gold Star for walking fundraiser

He has already been clocking up the miles with walks near his home with his dad Mark and mum Sharon.

Taylor has collected £650 so far through his Just Giving page.

Taylor Dryburgh has been presented with a Courier Gold Star. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And he is planning to walk the final five miles of his challenge on the day of Scotland’s final Six Nations game against Italy.

This takes place next Saturday when he will watch the Murrayfield fixture with his dad.

Taylor learned all about the late Doddie after his love of the game was fuelled by being a mascot at Murrayfield.

He ran out with captain Grant Gilchrist in Edinburgh Rugby’s 1872 Cup match against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield in December.

As he discovered more about the former Scotland star, he wanted to help the charity set up in his honour.

The P1 pupil came up with an idea for a walking challenge to raise money for the cause.

The distance Taylor is walking is equivalent to the distance between Weir’s school, Stewart’s Melville College, in Edinburgh and his home club, Melrose RFC, in the Borders.

Who nominated Taylor for a Gold Star?

Jennifer Knussen, head teacher at Taylor’s school, nominated him for his Courier Gold Star.

Taylor Dryburgh with his Gold Star certificate along with head teacher Jennifer Knussen at Pitteuchar East Primary. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She said: “I would like to nominate Taylor for his efforts and determination to raise money for MND.

“I know Taylor is a keen rugby fan and was inspired by Doddie’s Weir’s brave battle with this illness.

“Like Doddie, Taylor is resolute in his determination to raise money to help find a cure for MND.

“Walking 32 miles is quite an achievement for such a young child.

“As well as his fund-raising, Taylor’s commitment to this cause has also inspired his classmates to have a go at some rugby-based games.

“And last week, his class was visited by David McIvor, a former Scotland player.”

She said parents and youngsters have also donated to Taylor’s fundraising challenge, raising over £50 at a movie night held at the school this week.

She added: “Everyone at Pitteuchar East Primary and Nursery is incredibly proud of you, Taylor! You’re an inspiration.”

Taylor was ‘really pleased’ to be presented with his Courier Gold Star.

He said he couldn’t wait to show his mum the accolade.

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form.

Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
No more school strike closures as teachers accept new salaries
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth children learn from St Johnstone stars about tackling racism
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Head teacher pinpoints what 'sets Craigclowan School apart' after glowing report from inspectors
Kirkcaldy High School exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Kirkcaldy High School attack video is a lesson for adults to set…
2
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh with his Courier Gold Star award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented