Glenrothes youngster Taylor Dryburgh, 5, gets a Courier Gold Star for Doddie Weir charity fundraiser

Glenrothes fundraiser Taylor Dryburgh has been awarded a Courier Gold Star for collecting hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of the late Doddie Weir.

The five-year-old was given the accolade in recognition of his walking fundraiser in honour of the sporting legend.

Taylor, who is a pupil at Pitteuchar East Primary in Glenrothes, is walking 32 miles for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Gold Star for walking fundraiser

He has already been clocking up the miles with walks near his home with his dad Mark and mum Sharon.

Taylor has collected £650 so far through his Just Giving page.

And he is planning to walk the final five miles of his challenge on the day of Scotland’s final Six Nations game against Italy.

This takes place next Saturday when he will watch the Murrayfield fixture with his dad.

Taylor learned all about the late Doddie after his love of the game was fuelled by being a mascot at Murrayfield.

He ran out with captain Grant Gilchrist in Edinburgh Rugby’s 1872 Cup match against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield in December.

As he discovered more about the former Scotland star, he wanted to help the charity set up in his honour.

The P1 pupil came up with an idea for a walking challenge to raise money for the cause.

The distance Taylor is walking is equivalent to the distance between Weir’s school, Stewart’s Melville College, in Edinburgh and his home club, Melrose RFC, in the Borders.

Who nominated Taylor for a Gold Star?

Jennifer Knussen, head teacher at Taylor’s school, nominated him for his Courier Gold Star.

She said: “I would like to nominate Taylor for his efforts and determination to raise money for MND.

“I know Taylor is a keen rugby fan and was inspired by Doddie’s Weir’s brave battle with this illness.

“Like Doddie, Taylor is resolute in his determination to raise money to help find a cure for MND.

“Walking 32 miles is quite an achievement for such a young child.

“As well as his fund-raising, Taylor’s commitment to this cause has also inspired his classmates to have a go at some rugby-based games.

“And last week, his class was visited by David McIvor, a former Scotland player.”

She said parents and youngsters have also donated to Taylor’s fundraising challenge, raising over £50 at a movie night held at the school this week.

She added: “Everyone at Pitteuchar East Primary and Nursery is incredibly proud of you, Taylor! You’re an inspiration.”

Taylor was ‘really pleased’ to be presented with his Courier Gold Star.

He said he couldn’t wait to show his mum the accolade.

