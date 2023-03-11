Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight ‘malicious’ fire alarms every month last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight ‘malicious’ fire alarms every month last year

By Alasdair Clark
March 11 2023, 7.26am Updated: March 11 2023, 10.24am
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.

New figures show eight “malicious” fire alarms are set off a month at schools in Dundee and Angus.

Over 280 false alarms at schools across the two council areas have triggered an emergency response since 2018.

Each false alarm costs the fire service nearly £2,000, potentially diverting life-saving resources from those in real need.

North East MSP Maurice Golden told The Courier he is worried by the figures as he called for tougher action for those who think the behaviour is acceptable.

He said: “People who maliciously call the fire brigade are wasting precious resources and risking lives.

North East MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

“It’s worrying to see such incidents have increased in Dundee and Angus in recent years.

“And it’s especially concerning that such a high proportion of these are taking place in the area’s schools.

“It is a huge source of frustration to firefighters who put their own lives on the line to keep everyone else safe.

“It’s clear we need to get tougher on those who think this kind of behaviour is acceptable, and do more work in schools to ensure a reduction happens there too.”

In 2022 alone 61 “malicious” alarms were set off in Dundee schools, more than any other year since 2018.

Eight incidents were reported at Craigie High School.

We reported in February 2022 how pupils at the school had been threatened with criminal action over the number of false-alarms set off.

A similar record was also set in Angus schools with 33 false alarms throughout the year, more than triple the number in 2019.

The majority of incidents were at Montrose Academy, with 17 recorded in 2022.

False alarms ‘put lives at risk’

A Dundee City Council spokesman said the local authority is continuing work to highlight how irresponsible malicious alarms are.

He said: “Quite simply this behaviour puts lives at risk by unnecessarily taking up the time of crews and equipment and potentially delaying them from attending a real emergency.

“We always ask for the support of families in getting the message home to their children on this hugely important issue.

red school fire alarm
Dundee Council says it is working with SFRS to tackle the issue. Image: Shutterstock.

“Appropriate action will be taken by schools, and we would ask anyone with information about any incident like this to get in contact.”

A record high number of incidents was also recorded at schools in Angus in 2022 with 33 false alarms throughout the year, more than triple the number in 2019.

Angus Council and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service did not respond to requests for comment.

