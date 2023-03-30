Urgent review of Fife school dinner portions amid pupils’ complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urgent review of Fife school dinner portions amid pupils’ complaints

A survey found more than 60% of Fife youngsters were still hungry after eating a school dinner.

By Claire Warrender
The size ofFife school dinner portions will be reviewed.
Fife school pupils want more food at lunchtime.

Portion sizes at Fife school dinners could be increased after almost two thirds of pupils said they still felt hungry after lunch.

Councillors have urged managers to urgently review the amount of food on offer while still ensuring it’s healthy.

The move follows a pupil survey in which 62% of youngsters said they were not getting enough to eat at school.

And 60% rated the taste of the food on offer as either adequate or poor.

Members of Fife Council’s Cowdenbeath area committee were extremely concerned by the questionnaire results.

SNP councillor Lea McLelland said: “We’re saying that what our kids are getting is average.

“That’s not good enough. The standard of food should be far better than average.”

‘Warts and all’ report reveals what pupils want

Pupils at Beath and Lochgelly high schools were surveyed in 2019 after a group lobbied councillors on the issue.

The Courier previously revealed youngsters wanted to see more Chinese, Italian and American food.

But they also want bigger portions and more variety.

Fife school dinner portions and variety on offer will be looked at. Image: PA.

The survey results were delayed by the Covid pandemic but were discussed by committee this week.

Labour councillor Linda Erskine described the report presented as “warts and all”.

She said: “I would rather be reading a report where 99% of kids are saying it’s great, it’s flavoursome.”

But she praised the efforts of staff who have already tried to make improvements.

Fife school dinner portions: Pupil voices must be heard

SNP member Bailey-Lee Robb said it was vital pupil voices were heard.

And his motion calling on the council to increase portion sizes was unanimously backed by the committee.

He said: “I’m concerned to note that 60.2% of young people report they are left feeling hungry after eating the lunch on offer.

“We therefore request officers urgently explore increasing portion sizes and additional measures that can be quickly put in place to alleviate the concerns.

“It’s about ensuring young people are fed and the food is of better quality.”

Councillors invited to taste school dinners

Fife Council’s facilities management head, Tariq Ditta, said the food on offer at both schools was generally well received.

He added, however: “The service is developing new menu offerings and is largely receptive and responsive to the needs and wants of pupils and parents.”

Mr Ditta said parents would be invited into schools to taste the food on offer.

And he invited councillors to do the same.

He said: “In this quest for good quality, it’s important that members also show up at the schools and see it as it is.

“I’m humbly asking for that to happen.”

