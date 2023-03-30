Urgent review of Fife school dinner portions amid pupils’ complaints

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portion sizes at Fife school dinners could be increased after almost two thirds of pupils said they still felt hungry after lunch.

Councillors have urged managers to urgently review the amount of food on offer while still ensuring it’s healthy.

The move follows a pupil survey in which 62% of youngsters said they were not getting enough to eat at school.

And 60% rated the taste of the food on offer as either adequate or poor.

Members of Fife Council’s Cowdenbeath area committee were extremely concerned by the questionnaire results.

SNP councillor Lea McLelland said: “We’re saying that what our kids are getting is average.

“That’s not good enough. The standard of food should be far better than average.”

‘Warts and all’ report reveals what pupils want

Pupils at Beath and Lochgelly high schools were surveyed in 2019 after a group lobbied councillors on the issue.

The Courier previously revealed youngsters wanted to see more Chinese, Italian and American food.

But they also want bigger portions and more variety.

The survey results were delayed by the Covid pandemic but were discussed by committee this week.

Labour councillor Linda Erskine described the report presented as “warts and all”.

She said: “I would rather be reading a report where 99% of kids are saying it’s great, it’s flavoursome.”

But she praised the efforts of staff who have already tried to make improvements.

Fife school dinner portions: Pupil voices must be heard

SNP member Bailey-Lee Robb said it was vital pupil voices were heard.

And his motion calling on the council to increase portion sizes was unanimously backed by the committee.

He said: “I’m concerned to note that 60.2% of young people report they are left feeling hungry after eating the lunch on offer.

“We therefore request officers urgently explore increasing portion sizes and additional measures that can be quickly put in place to alleviate the concerns.

“It’s about ensuring young people are fed and the food is of better quality.”

Councillors invited to taste school dinners

Fife Council’s facilities management head, Tariq Ditta, said the food on offer at both schools was generally well received.

He added, however: “The service is developing new menu offerings and is largely receptive and responsive to the needs and wants of pupils and parents.”

Mr Ditta said parents would be invited into schools to taste the food on offer.

And he invited councillors to do the same.

He said: “In this quest for good quality, it’s important that members also show up at the schools and see it as it is.

“I’m humbly asking for that to happen.”