Meet the Fife pupils challenging misogynist influencers like Andrew Tate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Meet the Fife pupils challenging misogynist influencers like Andrew Tate

Balwearie High School has a team of S6 mentors who educate their younger peers about the factors contributing to gender-based violence.

Four S6 pupils who are challenging misogyny in schools.
Mentors (from left) Katie Roberts, Emile Hastie, Emma Paterson and Aaron McCrossen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

“Women should be in the kitchen.”

It’s not a phrase you would expect to hear in a school playground in 2024.

But according to Emma Paterson, 17, she’s heard that and worse. Much worse.

“I’ve heard a lot of catcalling and sexual comments being made to me,” she says.

According to experts, hateful ideologies and misogynistic tropes trotted out on social media by incels and influencers like Andrew Tate go from screens into schools.

Incels are an online community of ‘involuntary celibate’ men, or boys, who express hatred for women.

Algorithms on apps such as TikTok can amplify extreme content and normalise harmful ideologies for some young people, experts say.

A recent experiment by academics on the video streaming platform found a fourfold increase over just five days in misogynistic content presented to accounts with teenage boy profiles.

Although this study has been challenged by TikTok, Balwearie High School pupil Emma says she sees the impact of online viewing first hand.

But she and her peers are fighting back against misogyny in schools.

Some of Balwearie's MVP pupils who are challenging misogyny in schools with teacher Clare Williams.
RME teacher Clare Williams with some of Balwearie High School’s Mentors in Violence Prevention leaders, Katie Roberts, Aaron McCrossen, Emma Paterson and Emile Hastie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Kirkcaldy school is among more than 190 schools in Scotland, including all Fife secondary schools, using the Mentors in Violence Prevention programme.

The latest resource produced for the Education Scotland initiative specifically challenges online misogyny.

Mentors in Violence Prevention

At Balwearie, around 30 S6 pupils are trained each year to be mentors. They then deliver lessons on topics such as gender-based violence, bullying and abuse to other pupils.

They also have a room for weekly lunchtime drop-ins for anyone who wants advice or help in confidence.

Emma says: “If someone needs to come and talk to us about an issue that’s a space where they don’t have to worry about feeling overwhelmed asking questions in a classroom.”

Fellow mentor Aaron McCrossen, 18, says: “We also have lanyards so we are visible around the school and a lot of the kids already know us as MVPs for anyone that wants to come and speak to us.”

MVP badge on a blazer
MVP team members are visible in school and available for advice. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Both Emma and Aaron say they see more misogyny in school now than they did a few years ago.

Emma says: “It’s coming from social media.

“There is a big thing now and last year as well about rizzing a girl. It’s about how to get a girl and this is how you have to act. It comes from toxic masculinity in a new form online.”

Rizz – short for charisma – is a slang term for being talented at flirting or seduction and it has gained ground among males on TikTok.

Lockdown effect

Emma reckons lockdown is when the problem escalated.

“People started to rely on the internet and social media more.

“Misogyny has always been there but that’s when it started to grow arms and legs and target people in a different way.”

And target it does, aided by algorithms on social media platforms. Although those such as TikTok say they don’t tolerate hateful material and have safety mechanisms in place.

“If you watch something, even if you are watching it and saying ‘I can’t believe this man is saying this stuff’, you are engaging with it and it will keep feeding you it,” says Emma.

Often younger boys will parrot misogynistic comments without understanding them.

Or they see it as a joke.

So getting the message across early is key to the MVP mentors’ work to challenge misogyny in schools.

Andrew Tate’s impact on misogyny in schools

Emma says: “I’ve noticed being an MVP you would talk about a situation or someone has said something controversial, very sexist and they would say they didn’t really mean it.

“That’s a big thing we’re having to break down. No matter what your intention is it means the same.”

A scenario the MVP mentors use to demonstrate misogyny on social media involves a young boy whose confidence grows as he follows a male online influencer.

But then his friends notice him repeat the influencer’s sexist views and become aggressive.

That might sound familiar to anyone aware of Tate’s teachings.

Andrew Tate outside court in Bucharest.
Self-confessed misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate outside a court in Bucharest last year. Image: Lucian Alecu/Shutterstock.

The self-confessed misogynist, who faces criminal charges in Romania, is banned from numerous social media platforms including TikTok but has more than 9 million followers on X/Twitter.

Aaron said that Tate can seem appealing at first, as he talks of how he became rich and successful and encourages a healthy lifestyle.

But he says: “Then you look into the other stuff he says. It’s like a gateway, you get his confidence and the money, then the stuff that corrupts.”

Personal connection to online influencers

And the personal connection his fans feel through watching his videos makes them quick to defend him from criticism.

Emma says: “Andrew Tate has made such a big impact. There were times I would reference him, I wouldn’t say his name, just reference his podcast and all these students would come at me.

“He tactically manipulated all these young kids.”

Religious and moral education teacher Clare Williams, who leads the MVP programme at Balwearie, believes Tate’s influence has waned.

RME teacher Clare Williams.
RME teacher Clare Williams leads Balwearie High School’s MVPs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But she says: “I think it’s dangerous to focus on him because it takes away the emphasis from all the other stuff going on.

“It’s easy to point to him as if there are only one or two people, when in fact it’s much more insidious, much, much bigger than him.”

She says it is difficult for women to challenge such messages. So it is vital there are males like Aaron and fellow mentor Emile Hastie, 17, on Balwearie’s MVP team.

Clare says: “It’s really important when we are dealing with the incels and misogyny that it actually comes from the men rather than women because they do not listen.

“All those incels and online male celebs have all said how I’m going to respond and what I’m going to say so I’m reinforcing what they’ve been told.

“From an MVP perspective we have to have lots of young men [involved].”

‘Like Big Tobacco years ago’

MVP’s misogyny resource was developed in collaboration with Dr Kaitlyn Regehr, of University College London, the researcher behind the TikTok experiment.

She says: “As young people micro dose on topics like self-harm or extremism, to them, it feels like entertainment. Harmful views and tropes are now becoming normalised among young people.

“Online consumption is impacting young people’s offline behaviours, as we see these ideologies moving off screens and into school yards.

“I really think this is like Big Tobacco decades ago. At some point there will be enough persuasive research that the public will demand that policymakers start prioritising young people’s well-being over profit. But unfortunately, we’re just not quite there yet.”

How is TikTok dealing with hateful content?

A TikTok spokesperson said: “Misogyny has long been prohibited on TikTok and we proactively detect 93% of content we remove for breaking our rules on hate.

“The methodology used in this report does not reflect how real people experience TikTok and we work to ensure our community can enjoy a wide range of content and has the tools to create the right TikTok experience for them.”

The platform claimed the research sample size was extremely limited and that is has a number of features to help users shape what they see on the For You feed, including allowing them to indicate videos they don’t want to see.

It also has resources for parents to help ensure their children use TikTok safely.

More from Schools

15-year-olds who have completed their final year of education with LEAP at Dundee and Angus College (Arbroath).
How Angus kids who refused to go to school have been helped back into…
Mentors (from left) Katie Roberts, Emile Hastie, Emma Paterson and Aaron McCrossen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: St Leonards School Class of 2024 leavers' ball
Mentors (from left) Katie Roberts, Emile Hastie, Emma Paterson and Aaron McCrossen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Fife schools
Mentors (from left) Katie Roberts, Emile Hastie, Emma Paterson and Aaron McCrossen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
Mentors (from left) Katie Roberts, Emile Hastie, Emma Paterson and Aaron McCrossen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Perth and Kinross schools
Mentors (from left) Katie Roberts, Emile Hastie, Emma Paterson and Aaron McCrossen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Dundee schools
Mentors (from left) Katie Roberts, Emile Hastie, Emma Paterson and Aaron McCrossen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Angus schools
Ellis Milne and Kacey Coleman dressed in their hats and snow gear in Greenland during Braeview Polar Academy
Dundee's Braeview Academy pupils share stories and photos of their Arctic adventure
Mentors (from left) Katie Roberts, Emile Hastie, Emma Paterson and Aaron McCrossen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
There's so much more to AI in schools than cheating in essays, says Dunblane…
St Ninian's RC Primary School.
11 highlights from St Ninian's Primary's glowing inspection report

Conversation