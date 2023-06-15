Blanche is ‘bucket list role’ for Kirsty Stuart, says Pitlochry Festival Theatre actor as Streetcar takes off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Blanche is ‘bucket list role’ for Kirsty Stuart, says Pitlochry Festival Theatre actor as Streetcar takes off

Kirsty Stuart is playing the role of a lifetime in Pitlochry's production of Tennessee Williams classic A Streetcar Named Desire.

The cast of A Streetcar named Desire on stage.
Kirsty Stuart as Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band.
By David Pollock

A Streetcar Named Desire is one of the greatest plays ever written,” says Elizabeth Newman, artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, where Tennessee Williams’ classic opened this month as part of another powerful repertory season in Highland Perthshire.

“It’s big, it’s epic,” she continues. “People have a social memory of it, even if they’ve not seen it – they know there’s a world of a play that Tennessee Williams created, and I think that’s really exciting.

“As we continue to work our way out of the pandemic, doing a really great big play with our amazing ensemble felt like a brilliant thing to do. If ever there was an organisation that should be producing A Streetcar Named Desire, it’s Pitlochry.”

Most well-known for the 1951 film version starring Marlon Brando, Williams’ original 1947 play takes fallen Southern belle Blanche DuBois to the mean streets of New Orleans, to live with her sister Stella and Stella’s impassioned but dangerous husband Stanley Kowalski.

Kirsty Stuart, left, and Nalini Chetty in A Streetcar Named Desire at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
Kirsty Stuart, left, and Nalini Chetty in A Streetcar Named Desire at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band.

Now the reviews for the Pitlochry production are rolling in, and the 20th century play holds up.

“The play is still relevant today, because everything Williams wrote about human beings and the contradictions we all live with every day remains true,” says Newman.

“The world is still full of Stanleys and Blanches and Stellas, nobody can argue with that. The observations he made about these people, about who they are and the challenges they’re faced with, are unfortunately the same as well.”

Blanche a ‘bucket list part’ for Kirsty Stuart

In Pitlochry’s version, Matthew Trevannion is Stanley, Nalini Chetty is Stella and Kirsty Stuart – a highly-regarded Pitlochry alumnus, whose first and last casting in their summer ensemble fell to the cancellation of 2020 – is Blanche.

“I’ve never done Streetcar, or any Tennessee Williams,” says Stuart. “Blanche is an absolute bucket list part to be playing.

“When I was offered it I was never in doubt that I would take the job, but there’s a fair amount of pressure, knowing you’re taking on such an iconic role. I wanted to make sure I did her justice, and did Tennessee Williams justice as well.

Stuart and Chetty in rehearsal for A Streetcar Named Desire
Stuart and Chetty in rehearsals. Image: Fraser Band.

“Blanche is an incredibly complex woman with a lot of foibles. She comes from an Old World, privileged background and enters into Stella and Stanley’s world, which is very much not that, with strong opinions about it. She’s very human in all of that.

“Yes, she’s a victim of circumstance throughout the play, but she’s also not a complete heroine. It’s been a lot of fun delving into that and trying to discover all the facets of her character.”

The ambiguity in Williams’ writing and the conflict within his characters is attractive to Stuart.

“Blanche gets described in her first entrance onstage as like a butterfly, like a moth, but I felt keen that she wasn’t just going to be wafting around the stage and playing the victim,” she says.

“What’s brilliant about the writing is that Williams creates not just black and white goodies and baddies. They’re really complex, it’s a clashing of worlds, of people who are unable to step over and be empathetic to the other side.”

‘No heroes or villains’ in Williams’ work

Newman describes Stuart’s work in the rehearsal room – and that of the whole ensemble – as “utterly extraordinary”.

They all understand everything Tennessee Williams was getting at,” she says.

“He was really clear that people are contradictory; that on the one hand Stanley can be somebody who is capable of rape, but on the other hand somebody who stands up to people who are being xenophobic.

Matthew Trevannion, left, plays Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire.
Matthew Trevannion, left, plays Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire. Image: Fraser Band.

“These two things can exist inside a person, in the same way Blanche is vain and obsessed with class, but also fragile and grief-stricken.

“In Tennessee Williams’ plays there are no heroes or villains, there are people who make the wrong decisions or the right decisions.”

Stuart notes the conflict between her and Trevannion’s parts in Streetcar, and their roles as star-crossed, married lovers Laura and Alec in this month’s other big Pitlochry opening, Emma Rice’s adaptation of the 1945 film Brief Encounter (which was itself adapted from screenwriter Noel Coward’s play Still Life).

Brief Encounter follows married lovers

“It’s a beautiful piece,” says Stuart. “Matt and I are the couple at the centre of it, but surrounding it you have five incredible musicians and actors, who play two other couples within the story.

“As the other couples are able to come together and fulfil their relationships, Alec and Laura have to do the opposite and realise they can’t be together, that their respect for their partners and families means they can’t carry on.

Kirsty Stuart and Matthew Trevannion in rehearsals for Brief Encounter
Stuart and Trevannion in rehearsals for Brief Encounter. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“It’s a very different feel to Streetcar, but it’s of the same time, the 1940s, so you have a similarity there in terms of the social restraints and expectations on men and women.”

Speaking just after discovering that Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s shows have been nominated for a large number of Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland this year, it’s a good time for Newman to be talking up the first shows of another exciting summer season.

The Maggie Wall is back – and going to Aberdeen

Also opening in the theatre’s studio this month is Martin McCormick’s The Maggie Wall, a tale of witchcraft and persecution which was first seen last year in the venue.

“When I first read The Maggie Wall, I thought it was one of the best new plays I’d read in a very long time,” says Newman.

Blythe Jandoo in The Maggie Wall.
Blythe Jandoo in The Maggie Wall. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“Then when we made it, luckily the audience thought the same. Amy (Liptrott, the play’s director) has become the director of Aberdeen Art Centre, so we’re reviving it, she’s taking it to Aberdeen, then we’ll do a little tour of it.

“We’re really excited.”

A Streetcar Named Desire is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until Saturday September 30. Brief Encounter runs from Friday June 16 until Friday September 29. The Maggie Wall runs from June 9-28.

