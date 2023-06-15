Rare bird’s life saved after breaking beak twice at Fife Zoo

Zookeepers at Fife Zoo worked round the clock to hand rear a rare bird after it broke its beak twice.

Zazu, the Von der Decken hornbill, broke his top and bottom beak in two separate unknown accidents at the zoo.

This led to the hornbill unable to feed for himself and relying on keepers for its survival.

The hornbill, who is named after Simba’s loyal companion in the Disney movie The Lion King, has been receiving care for the last six-months.

During this time he has been handfed a diet of fruit and small insects – including cockroaches.

Von Der Deckens are native to dry regions of East Africa and their beaks are made from keratin – the same as a human’s fingernail

Males, like Zazu, are recognised with their red bills with females recognised by their black ones.

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director said he has “responded well” to the hand feedings.

Zazu faced ‘bleak outlook’

He added: “Zazu is an incredibly intelligent bird, but without the intervention of our specialist zoo keeper team and veterinary professionals, the outlook would have been bleak for him.

“As he began to recover, Zazu developed a new strategy for feeding himself and he became able to stab food with his beak and flick it in the air before catching and swallowing it.”

Finding a mate for Zazu has been delayed due to avian-flu and Brexit restrictions, but keepers hope they will find one soon.

Mike said: “He’s now in great condition and we hope to have a breeding companion for him at the zoo by the end of the year so that he can contribute to European-wide efforts to save his species from extinction.”

Fife Zoo is currently expanding and plans to host new arrivals soon.

The zoo recently celebrated the arrival of three blacksmith plover Coronation chicks named Charles, Charlie and Chaz