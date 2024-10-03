Paul Riley: Mrs Doubtfire became Scottish after Robin Williams worked with Still Game stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Riley: Mrs Doubtfire became Scottish after Robin Williams worked with Still Game stars

Scottish BAFTA-winning comedian and screenwriter Paul Riley is bringing stories of his star-studded career to Dundee's Gardyne Theatre.

Still Game actor Paul Riley, left, says Robin Williams changed Mrs Doubtfire from English to Scottish after they worked on Being Human together. Image: Supplied/Shutterstock.
By David Pollock

Even when he’s onstage performing stand-up, actor and comedian Paul Riley can’t escape his role as luckless chancer Winston Ingram in the classic BBC sitcom Still Game.

“Aye, a lot of the questions in the Q&A are about Still Game,” he confirms. “’What’s your favourite episode?’ ‘What’s your favourite scene?’ ‘What was a time you couldn’t stop cracking up laughing?’.

“The questions get so random though, that’s what I love about it,” he continues.

“A guy one time, he puts his hand up and goes: ‘What was I going to ask you again?’ I don’t know! I’ve no idea, mate.

“Another one goes, ‘Why do you keep shaking your watch?’ I said, because it winds it up, I had to explain why I was winding up my own watch. Just mental.’

Not that Winston is a character Riley ever wants to get away from.

“Playing him was the best honour you could ever get, because everybody loved Winston,” he says. “He’s totally relatable, right? It always rains on Winston, he can never catch a wave, and everybody knows what that’s like.”

They do – and not just in Scotland, it turns out.

Paul Riley, who played Winston in Still Game, in Grand Central Station, New York.
Paul Riley can go anywhere in the world and still be recognised as Winston. Here he is at Grand Central Station, New York City. Image: Supplied.

“I was in Bermuda one time, and this guy says, are you Winston from Still Game?” recounts Riley. “In Bermuda! Are you having a laugh?

“It turned out he was the caddy at the golf course. He said to me, come and play golf. I couldn’t, I had a slipped disc.”

Paul Riley: ‘I could get a Porsche stolen to order’

Between his stand-up career and his role in the Auld Pals stage show, in which five Still Game cast members reminisce, Riley is kept busy.

On the day we speak, he’s just returned from a work trip to Ireland, then he’s off to Blackpool with the Auld Pals crew the day after, then on to Dundee and after that Northern Ireland.

This follows his appearance in Perth last year, where he enjoyed a few post-show pints with punters at the Old Ship Inn.

“It all just works itself out, it’s good fun,” he says.

Riley has “technically always been a stand-up”, he tells me, or at least as long as he’s had a stage career, having tried it aged 19.

Paul Riley as Winston, second from left, with other Still Game characters.
Paul Riley, second from left, plays the unfortunate Winston Ingram in Still Game. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC.

He grew up in Milton in Glasgow, which he explains with a strange sense of pride is “the European capital of car theft”.

Wait, is that because it’s a rough place, or because they’ve got all the best cars there and everybody wants them?

“I don’t drive a Porsche, that’s for sure,” he laughs. “But I could get one stolen to order for you.”

‘I was in Taggart – I didn’t even have a name’

He’s joking. The naughtiest thing Riley admits to in our interview is lying about his age so he could get into drama school.

“When you’re 19, you don’t know what you want to do,” he recalls. “I spent three years at drama school, then I came out and I started working in the theatre, I did radio, I did a bit of telly.

“I was in Taggart – I didn’t even have a character name, I was just ‘Student in Garage’, I had three lines or something, but it grew exponentially from there.”

Paul Riley is bringing is new stand-up show to Dundee. Image: Supplied.

In 1999 he began appearing in Chewin’ the Fat, the sitcom from which Still Game originated, and eight years later he wrote and produced his own sitcom Dear Green Place.

Both this and his role as Winston won him BAFTA Scotland awards, but as the stand-up show will reveal, he has plenty of other screen stories to tell in his solo stand-up show, The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot.

When Winston inspired Robin Williams

“Parts of the show are autobiographical, that’s for sure,” he says. “Like working with Robin Williams. When I put that up on the screens, people are like, no chance, but I did.

“Funnily enough, me and Gavin Mitchell, Boaby the Barman, worked with him on a movie called Being Human.

“It cost 42 million dollars to make and it took in two, but the movie he did after that was Mrs Doubtfire.

Robin Williams as Mrs Doubtfire, 1993.
Robin Williams as Mrs Doubtfire, 1993. Image: The Kobal Collection.

“She was supposed to be English in the script, but because he’d been working with all us Scottish people, he said, no, I’m going to make her Scottish.

“That’s worth the ticket price alone, right?”

As well as the revelation that Mrs Doubtfire was based on Winston and Boaby the Barman, many more stories will be told.

“It’s a good night out, it’s great fun,” says Riley. “It’s probably the most enjoyable time I’ve had in my career, to be honest.”

Paul Riley brings The Little Boy that Santa Claus Forgot to the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee, on Saturday October 5.

