Still Game: ‘Winston’ actor enjoys pint with fans at popular Perth pub

Still Game star Paul Riley – who plays Winston in the hit show – enjoyed a pint with fans in a popular Perth pub after his show on Friday night.

The actor who plays Winston in the hit TV show savoured a few drinks at the Old Ship Inn – and even had time to take photos with fans.

It comes as actors behind Scotland’s cult comedy performed their stage show – People Huv Tae Know – at Perth Concert Hall on Friday.

Paul was joined on stage by fellow Still game cast members Boabby (Gavin Mitchell), Navid (Sanjeev Kohli), Isa (Jane McCarry) and Tam (Mark Cox) as they shared memories and stories of the show.

But after the show, the 53-year-old actor joined locals for a drink at the city centre pub.

‘It’s Winston!’ at Old Ship Inn Perth

Barman Xander Paterson had the honour of pouring Paul a pint.

The 21-year-old said: “He was actually in the pub the day before the show – but it’s typical I was off that day.

“I was gutted as I’m a big fan of the show.

“But then on Friday night, he walked in again after the show in town.

“It was actually one of the customers who said ‘it’s Winston!’ when he walked in.”

Paul even had time to pose behind the bar with the Old Ship Inn staff, including Xander who added: “Paul was brilliant and took the time to take photos with everyone.

“He’s certainly the most famous person I’ve poured a pint for – it’s definitely the peak of my barman’s career so far.”

The Courier’s Rebecca Baird caught up with the actor last week ahead of his visit to Perth.

Paul shared stories from his time working on Still Game and revealed his Hollywood inspiration – Dundee-born actor Brian Cox.

It comes after fellow Still Game actor Greg Hemphill and his wife Julie Wilson Nimmo took a dip in the Tay in Broughty Ferry during filming for a new TV series.