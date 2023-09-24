Still Game: ‘Winston’ actor enjoys pint with fans at popular Perth pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Still Game: ‘Winston’ actor enjoys pint with fans at popular Perth pub

The actor who plays Winston in the hit TV show joined locals for a drink at the city centre pub.

By Andrew Robson
Still game star Paul Riley with Old Ship Inn bar staff in Perth
Image: Old Ship Inn Perth

Still Game star Paul Riley – who plays Winston in the hit show – enjoyed a pint with fans in a popular Perth pub after his show on Friday night.

The actor who plays Winston in the hit TV show savoured a few drinks at the Old Ship Inn – and even had time to take photos with fans.

It comes as actors behind Scotland’s cult comedy performed their stage show – People Huv Tae Know  – at Perth Concert Hall on Friday.

Paul was joined on stage by fellow Still game cast members Boabby (Gavin Mitchell), Navid (Sanjeev Kohli), Isa (Jane McCarry) and Tam (Mark Cox) as they shared memories and stories of the show.

But after the show, the 53-year-old actor joined locals for a drink at the city centre pub.

‘It’s Winston!’ at Old Ship Inn Perth

Barman Xander Paterson had the honour of pouring Paul a pint.

The 21-year-old said: “He was actually in the pub the day before the show – but it’s typical I was off that day.

“I was gutted as I’m a big fan of the show.

“But then on Friday night, he walked in again after the show in town.

“It was actually one of the customers who said ‘it’s Winston!’ when he walked in.”

Paul even had time to pose behind the bar with the Old Ship Inn staff, including Xander who added: “Paul was brilliant and took the time to take photos with everyone.

“He’s certainly the most famous person I’ve poured a pint for – it’s definitely the peak of my barman’s career so far.”

Paul Riley as Winston Ingram in Still Game.
Paul Riley as Winston Ingram in Still Game. Image: BBC/Alan Peebles

The Courier’s Rebecca Baird caught up with the actor last week ahead of his visit to Perth.

Paul shared stories from his time working on Still Game and revealed his Hollywood inspiration – Dundee-born actor Brian Cox.

It comes after fellow Still Game actor Greg Hemphill and his wife Julie Wilson Nimmo took a dip in the Tay in Broughty Ferry during filming for a new TV series.

