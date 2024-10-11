My top five places to see stunning autumn colour in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

My top five places to see stunning autumn colour in Perthshire

When autumn hits Big Tree Country - aka Perthshire - the landscape at the Pass of Killiecrankie bursts into a riot of fabulous colours.

Gayle enjoys autumn colours at the Pass of Killiecrankie. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

Autumn is showing her finest colours when I visit the Pass of Killiecrankie, with leaves bursting into stunning shades of gold, burgundy, russet and orange.

The Pass, a magnificent wooded gorge at the lower end of Glen Garry in Perthshire, is home to a variety of trees, including beech, birch, oak, hazel, sycamore, and wych elm.

It’s an incredible spot for a stroll when the leaves turn – perfect for wildlife watching, simply gazing at the gorgeousness of it all, or, if you’re really brave, you can take a dip in the River Garry.

A signpost at the Pass of Killiecrankie.
A signpost at the Pass of Killiecrankie. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

After parking at the visitor centre, I wander along a wooden balcony and head down to a set of steps which lead to the main path of the Pass.

Enjoy woodland in all its autumnal glory

Within a few minutes I reach a bench overlooking the gorge with absolutely incredible views of the woodland in all its autumnal glory.

I’m on a mission to find the famous Soldier’s Leap – a fantastic vantage point for spotting salmon leaping the falls here in autumn.

Autumn is also a great time to spot red squirrels, but none come out to say hello to me.

Funky fungi spotted at the Pass of Killiecrankie.
Funky fungi spotted at the Pass of Killiecrankie. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

As I wander, I notice loads of cool fungi sprouting up, encouraged by the damp weather.

Apparently more than 400 species have been recorded here, including the iconic red and white-spotted fly agaric, and puffballs.

The Battle of Killiecrankie

The Pass, today, is a true haven of peace and tranquillity, but it hosted one of the goriest conflicts in Jacobite history – the Battle of Killiecrankie which took place on July 27, 1689.

The battle was part of the first Jacobite Rising when, against the odds, John Graham of Claverhouse (Bonnie Dundee) led his men to victory in support of the exiled King James VII and II.

Autumn colours spotted on a walk at Garry Bridge. River Garry, near Killiecrankie.
Autumn colours from Garry Bridge. River Garry, near Killiecrankie. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Although the battlefield is a mile north of the visitor centre, troops travelled through the Pass of Killiecrankie both before and during the battle.

Despite being outnumbered by more than 1,000 men, Killiecrankie was one of the few battles that the Jacobites won.

Killiecrankie viaduct.
Killiecrankie viaduct. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Fuelled by their victory, many Jacobites chased the fleeing Redcoats back through the Pass of Killiecrankie.

This included Donald McBane and Barthold Balfour – both of whom left their legacies at Killiecrankie in the form of Soldier’s Leap and the Balfour Stone.

Explore the Soldier’s Leap

Peering over a wooden fence and down to the Soldier’s Leap, I take a moment to imagine McBane leaping 18ft across the raging River Garry in a desperate bid to escape his pursuers.

It’s said he lost a shoe during the jump, but he survived to tell the tale.

The Soldier's Leap at Pass of Killiecrankie. Image: Gayle Ritchie
The Soldier’s Leap at Pass of Killiecrankie. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There’s a stunning, and, by the looks of it, pretty deep river pool at the base of the Soldier’s Leap, although it’s a bit of a scramble to get down to it.

Keen to be fully immersed in the splendour of the area, I head down there, via a somewhat sketchy path.

Brave enough to take an autumn dip?

I’ve come armed with my cossie and with the sun shining, I can’t resist taking a dip. I won’t lie – it’s super chilly at this time of year.

But, just wow. The views afforded – of the curving Killiecrankie railway viaduct which boasts 10 arches, and of vast acres of woodland dotted across the hills and down the glen – are out of this world.

Gayle braves the chilly River Garry for an autumnal dip.
Gayle braves the chilly River Garry for an autumnal dip. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Back on dry land, I march down the Pass in the direction of Pitlochry, and stumble upon the Balfour Stone.

This supposedly marks the spot where Brigadier Barthold Balfour was killed while trying to rally Scottish government troops fleeing the Battle of Killiecrankie.

Feeling a rumble of hunger?

If you’re after a bite to eat, look no further than the Jacobite Cafe at Killiecrankie Visitor Centre.

It offers everything from hot meals to soup and sandwiches, cakes, coffee – and there’s even a special French patisserie section!

Cracking views of autumn colours at the pool below the Soldier's Leap at the Pass of Killiecrankie.
Cracking views of autumn colours at the pool below the Soldier’s Leap at the Pass of Killiecrankie. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

If that’s not open, there are plenty of cafes and hotels in Pitlochry.

Why not tie in a visit to the Enchanted Forest while you’re in the area? It runs until November 3.

Other top autumn walks in Perthshire

The Queen’s View, Loch Tummel

Only a few miles from Pitlochry, the viewpoint was made famous when Queen Victoria picnicked there in 1866.

You can choose from a variety of walks starting at the visitor centre and take your time to stroll through a treasure trove of autumnal colours.

The Queen's View, Loch Tummel
The Queen’s View in Perthshire is a popular destination for autumn walks. Image: Kim Cessford.

The Hermitage, Dunkeld

This magical forest was designed in the 18th Century as a pleasure ground for the Dukes of Atholl.

The Hermitage near Dunkeld.
The Hermitage near Dunkeld. Image: Eric Niven.

It’s little surprise that the Hermitage was named among the 10 most Instagrammable autumn walks in the UK by Parkdean Resorts in 2023.

Take a walk along the River Brann to the Black Linn Waterfalls and feast your eyes on a mix of deciduous and Douglas fir trees.

Lady Mary’s Walk, Crieff

Another cracking place to watch the leaves turn.

The route to Lady Mary’s Walk winds alongside the river, following the Turret Burn and then the River Earn. Check out fine beech trees lining the bank and the sandy beach, before heading along the Laggan Hill walk.

Lady Mary's Walk at Crieff.
Lady Mary’s Walk at Crieff, Perthshire, is a popular walking route that’s particularly beautiful in the autumn. Image: Supplied.

Look out for benches engraved with beautiful poems, describing the landscape around you.

The route was named by Sir Patrick Murray of Ochtertyre after his daughter, Lady Mary Murray, in 1825.

Falls of Dochart, Killin

Located at the western end of Loch Tay, the famous white waters of the Falls of Dochart can be viewed from the village’s bridge.

The beautiful Falls of Dochart at Killin.
The beautiful Falls of Dochart at Killin. Image: Shutterstock.

Seeing them in autumn in truly spectacular.

Killin, meanwhile, is perfect for an autumn woodland walk.

