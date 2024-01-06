11 unforgettable street art murals in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

11 unforgettable street art murals in Dundee

We've rounded up a few of our favourites, both in the city centre and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Street artist Michael Corr with his Michael Marra portrait in Aimer Square. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Street artist Michael Corr with his Michael Marra portrait in Aimer Square. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

It’s no secret that Dundee, home to the V&A Museum, has a thriving art scene.

But have you ever noticed just how many murals there are in the city?

From traditional community murals to giant celebrations of local heroes – they’re everywhere.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites, both in the city centre and surrounding neighbourhoods.

1) Tay Road Bridge

Tay Road Bridge murals. Image: Supplied

Dundee artists Fraser Gray and Martin McGuinness spent a month transforming concrete supports under the Tay Road Bridge in 2016.

One pillar features a detail of the bridge’s designer William Fairhurst, who died in 1982.

The mural, which was initially funded by a £20,000 grant, was further expanded in summer 2021 with additional designs painted on pillars and pavements.

2) Michael Marra, Aimer Square

Mural artist Michael Corr with his Michael Marra portrait in Aimer Square. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A giant mural dedicated to the late Dundee singer Michael Marra can be found at Aimer Square in the Lochee area of the city.

The 9m wide by 4.5m high artwork by Michael Corr is the central piece of a street art mural project instigated by community group Love Lochee in 2021.

Michael chose to reference a song called Frida Kahlo’s Visit to the Tay Bridge Bar, with the lyric “Here I am”.

3) Close Encounters, Cardean Street

Close Encounters on Cardean Street is one of Dundee’s largest murals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Commissioned by art group Open/Close Dundee, Close Encounters is one of the biggest, boldest and brightest murals in the city.

Created by artists Fraser Gray and Martin McGuinness in 2020, the Cardean Street piece is themed around the concept of “home” and depicts a scene from a traditional city close.

It contains various local references, including a view of Baxter Park seen in one of the windows, swans from the Swannie Ponds and an ‘S’ for Stobswell.

4) Open/Close Dundee mural one, Craigie Street

One of two large murals on Craigie Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Open/Close Dundee is also behind one of two massive murals on Craigie Street.

The first work, painted on the gable end of a block of flats, measures eight metres tall and six metres wide.

Created by Kirkcaldy artist Lauren Morsley in 2022, it took eight days to complete.

It was created to promote sustainability and community spirit.

5) Open/Close Dundee mural two, Craigie Street

The second mural on Criagie Street is the tallest artwork of its kind in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The second mural commissioned by Open/Close Dundee on Craigie Street celebrates Dundee’s connection science.

The mural, which was painted by artist Lewi Quinn, was unveiled to the public in summer 2022.

It is hoped the artwork, funded by Dundee University’s Wellcome Centre for Anti-Infectives Research (WCAIR), will inspire the city’s next generation of scientists or artists.

6) Still Game murals, Mary Ann Lane

Artwork of Still Game characters Victor and Jack is at Mary Ann Lane, Dundee. Image: Syke

If you’re a fan Still Game, then you’ll want to visit Mary Ann Lane in Dundee city centre, where multiple characters from the TV show are immortalised in paint.

TV character Isa Drennan, Craiglang stars Jack and Victor, Methadone Mick and Navid all feature on the wall.

Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – is behind the amazing murals.

The well-known Dundee street artist has painted dozens of murals in the city.

7) Marmalade on Toast mural, Keillor Centre

The "Marmalade on Toast" mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Marmalade on Toast mural at Keiller Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A colourful mural at the Keiller Centre in Dundee celebrates the city’s history with marmalade.

Artist Diane Selbie created the masterpiece at New Inn Entry in hopes of brightening up the area and connecting locals to their heritage.

The Keiller Centre is named after the famous Dundee marmalade manufacturer and gave Diane the inspiration for her design.

The painting, completed in 2022, features three of the iconic jars the marmalade – the first of its kind to be marketed commercially in the UK – was sold in.

8) Oor Wullie mural, Mains Road

Nikki Samson walks past the Oor Wullie mural on Mains Road in the Hilltown area of Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One of Dundee’s much-loved icons, Oor Wullie, appears in an impressive mural on Mains Road in the Hilltown area of the city.

Artists Paul Adam, who goes by Sapien, and Gary McKay, who is known as Gazmac, spent two days working on the painting.

It was created as part of Scotland’s longest-running street art event – Graffiti Jams – in 2019.

It features Oor Wullie with a bucket over his head looking despondent with lyrics to the Grandmaster Flash rap tune The Message.

9) We Are Not the Sum of Our Trauma mural, Tay Street Lane

A huge mural by The Fandangoe Kid and Kirsty Whiten on the side of the Open Change building in Tay street Lane in Dundee. Image: Supplied

A 28ft artwork entitled We Are Not the Sum of Our Trauma can be seen on the side of a building on Tay Street Lane in the West End of Dundee.

The mural, which features a striking female figure surrounded by bold messages such as “Speak your truth” was created by collaborating artists Kirsty Whiten, of Fife, and The Fandangoe Kid, the moniker of London-based Annie Nicholson.

The mural seeks to prompt conversations around trauma across all demographics within the public sphere.

The painting, created in 2019, was facilitated by Open/Close Dundee and funded through crowdfunding.

10) William Gardiner mural, Overgate Shopping Centre

Courier reporter Gayle Ritchie checks out the William Gardiner mural at the Overgate Centre. Image: Supplied

In William Gardiner Square, behind the Overgate Shopping Centre in the city cetnre, you can find a stunning mural dedicated to the garden’s namesake.

William Gardiner was a famous poet, author and botanist born in Dundee in 1809.

The artwork, funded by the Overgate and organised by Open/Close Dundee, was created by Scottish photo-realistic spray artist Robert McNamara.

The artist, who took one week to complete the work in September 2019, took inspiration from some of Gardiner’s old books, letters and poems.

11)  Generator Projects mural, Perth Road

Generator Projects mural on Perth Road in Dundee. Image: Open/Close Dundee

Another beautiful mural worth visiting is situated outside arts organisation Generator Project on Perth Road in the West End of Dundee.

The painting, commissioned by the group, stands as a beacon of happiness and joy.

According to the group, it is also a symbol for how people interact and nurture our community through care and respect.

Artist Giorgos Asvestas completed the mural in December 2023.

More from Culture

Image shows the cover of historical novel Dark Hunter by F J Watson. The book cover is a deep red with gothic style script and an image of a black bird coming in to land.
Perthshire Author FJ Watson on bringing the past to life in The Courier's new…
John-Luke Harris, director of music, Chaplaincy Centre, University of Dundee and carol singer Ally Fleming, 20, together with candles before Carols by Candlelight in St Paul's Cathedral, Dundee.
Weekend Focus: Dundee Christmas carol singers reveal the timeless appeal of carolling
A cutting-edge esports and broadcasting facility at Dundee and Angus College's Gardyne Campus is the first of its kind in Scotland. Picture by Isla Glen.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We need to take Dundee's esports potential seriously
Image shows author George Burton in Balgay Park, Dundee. His new book is set in the park. George is pictured standing on a bridge looking over the railings.
First work of fiction for Dundee's George Burton - author of Wee Georgie
Dundee has gone viral in various moments over the years. Images: Simon Rankin/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/YouTube
8 hilarious and heartwarming times Dundee went viral
Taylor Dyson rehearsing for 'Ane City' which was presented in Dundonian Scots. Image: Taylor Dyson
Scots language: Should the 'mither tongue' be promoted and protected?
3
Taylor Dyson and Calum Kelly. Image: Alistair Heather
Scots language grants available to Dundee, Tayside and Fife creatives
(left to right) Creative Dundee's Aeilish Victoria, creative spaces producer; Freya Barcroft, digital producer; Gillian Easson, director; Claire Dufour, creative climate producer; Jen Collins, programmes producer.
Creative Dundee celebrates 15 years of 'amplifying and connecting' the city
Brothers in Arms: Bill Stirling (left) and David Stirling in 1940. Image: Gavin Mortimer
Was Perthshire-born army officer the 'real brains' behind the wartime SAS?
Billy Kay
Fife mining disaster was 'prophesied by spey-wife', reveals Billy Kay in new book

Conversation