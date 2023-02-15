COURIER OPINION: Dundee needs Sistema Scotland to keep making its Big Noise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee needs Sistema Scotland to keep making its Big Noise

By The Courier
February 15 2023, 4.47pm
small children playing violins
Children from Sistema Scotland's Big Noise Douglas project give a concert in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson .

The contribution of Sistema Scotland to Dundee’s cultural and social landscape over the last five years cannot be overstated.

The charity’s Big Noise Douglas programme has given youngsters in some of the city’s most disadvantaged areas the gift of music and much, much more.

Research has shown participants in the scheme are more likely to go on to achieve success after leaving school – in jobs, training or higher or further education – than those who have not been involved.

That’s in addition to the more immediate benefits, including musical tuition, social skills and after school and holiday care, enjoyed by hundreds of youngsters at present.

large group of youngsters playing musical instruments.
Youngsters at a Big Noise Douglas session run by Sistema Scotland in Dundee.

And so concerns that this good work may be diminished should be listened to very carefully.

Organisers, mindful that Dundee City Council will be under intense financial pressure in the year ahead, have proposed a far lower funding package than that which had been promised.

It is a gesture of goodwill and understanding in difficult times.

But as the clock ticks towards budget day – February 23 – Sistema says there has been no acknowledgement from the local authority that the reduced sum will be forthcoming.

Dundee City Council Leader John ALexander at Dundee Waterfront
Dundee Council leader John Alexander was asked about funding for Sistema Scotland.

Nor is there much reassurance in council leader John Alexander’s response when The Courier put Sistema’s concerns to him.

As Mr Alexander and colleagues press on with the challenge of deciding on the projects and investments they will support in the year ahead, they would do well to keep this remarkable Dundee success story among their priorities.

The gains to the city are clear, and the next generation is looking to them to make the right choice.

