COURIER OPINION: Dundee needs Sistema Scotland to keep making its Big Noise

The contribution of Sistema Scotland to Dundee’s cultural and social landscape over the last five years cannot be overstated.

The charity’s Big Noise Douglas programme has given youngsters in some of the city’s most disadvantaged areas the gift of music and much, much more.

Research has shown participants in the scheme are more likely to go on to achieve success after leaving school – in jobs, training or higher or further education – than those who have not been involved.

That’s in addition to the more immediate benefits, including musical tuition, social skills and after school and holiday care, enjoyed by hundreds of youngsters at present.

And so concerns that this good work may be diminished should be listened to very carefully.

Organisers, mindful that Dundee City Council will be under intense financial pressure in the year ahead, have proposed a far lower funding package than that which had been promised.

It is a gesture of goodwill and understanding in difficult times.

But as the clock ticks towards budget day – February 23 – Sistema says there has been no acknowledgement from the local authority that the reduced sum will be forthcoming.

Nor is there much reassurance in council leader John Alexander’s response when The Courier put Sistema’s concerns to him.

As Mr Alexander and colleagues press on with the challenge of deciding on the projects and investments they will support in the year ahead, they would do well to keep this remarkable Dundee success story among their priorities.

The gains to the city are clear, and the next generation is looking to them to make the right choice.