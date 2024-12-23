Kirkcaldy Foodbank financial crisis warning as Shambolics announce Boxing Day charity gig

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is fighting to stay afloat as the cost-of-living crisis drives unprecedented demand for its services.

The charity, which distributed over 17,500 food parcels in 2023 – an average of 340 parcels per week – has revealed it is operating at a loss, spending up to £26,400 each month on food alone.

In response to the crisis, Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics will headline a special Boxing Day gig at The Duchess of Kirkcaldy, aiming to raise over £1,000 for the foodbank.

The concert will mark the band’s first hometown performance in over five years.

Shambolics motivated to support their hometown

For Shambolics’ singer and guitarist Darren Forbes, the event is about giving back to the community that shaped the band’s success.

“We wanted to do something meaningful for the community that raised us, and what better way than a gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank?” said Darren, 30, speaking with The Courier.

“This isn’t just a gig – it’s a chance to make a real difference for people in Kirkcaldy who are struggling.”

The Boxing Day performance continues a tradition of support from the band, marking their fifth fundraiser for the foodbank since 2019.

Darren, who grew up in Templehall, Kirkcaldy, spoke about the emotional connection that drives their involvement.

“Growing up here, I’ve seen the challenges families face,” he said.

“The foodbank is a lifeline. It would be ignorant of us not to help.”

Packed schedule and a ‘secret’ show

The gig, initially kept under wraps and promoted via word of mouth, comes after a busy year for the band.

After band line-up changes at the start of the year, highlights include their debut album launch, supporting Jamie Webster at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow in November and a sold-out show at PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline on December 21.

The band secured a prestigious support slot with former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan in Manchester for December 23.

“This year’s been hectic,” said Forbes with a laugh.

“But coming back to Kirkcaldy for Boxing Day? I’m really buzzing about that.”

The event will also feature support acts MilkMaid Merchant, led by Shambolics’ sound engineer, and DayDrunk, fronted by their photographer.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank chair warns they are running at a deficit

Angela Campbell, acting chair of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, praised Shambolics for their continued support but painted a stark picture of the charity’s financial challenges.

Angela went on: “The last 12 months have again proved to be a challenging time for many individuals and families in the Kirkcaldy area due to ongoing cost of living issues.

“We are immensely grateful to those people and businesses in the community who donate vital funds to enable us to continue to support those who rely on our services.

“However, we are currently running at a deficit, so we would renew our plea to anyone who can afford to donate to the foodbank to do so.”

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has launched a Christmas campaign encouraging donations and offering the option to sponsor a food parcel as a meaningful voucher gift.

More details can be found at kirkcaldyfoodbankcharity.org.uk

How important a lifeline is Kirkcaldy Foodbank for local families?

Angela said the foodbank has faced its own challenges this year.

Notably they were forced to move from Viewforth Church Hall.

Thanks to the support of Fife Council and the commitment of their volunteers, they are now well established in their new home at the Park Road Centre.

In 2023, children made up 33% of its recipients, underscoring the critical role it plays in addressing local poverty.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helps the foodbank to support the less fortunate in our community and wish them all the best for the festive season,” added Angela.

How to support Kirkcaldy Foodbank at the Boxing Day gig

The Shambolics Boxing Day concert, with limited capacity of around 250, offers a unique opportunity for the community to rally together and support a vital cause while enjoying live music from one of Scotland’s most exciting bands.

Ticket information is available here