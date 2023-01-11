Fife band Shambolics say it’s ‘an honour’ to play gigs in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest-ever fundraising gig by Fife-formed indie band Shambolics has raised £739.19 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

The sold-out 350-capacity festive gig was held at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on December 23.

It’s the fourth time the band have held a fundraiser for their home town’s foodbank, raising thousands of pounds along the way.

Tough time for people

Glasgow-based Shambolics guitarist and singer Darren Forbes, a former pupil of Kirkcaldy High School, told The Courier it was “great” to return to their Fife homeland for the gig.

He said: “It’s a tough time for people right now especially with the cost-of-living crisis, and foodbanks seem to be struggling right now because of it.

“It is an honour to be able to use our platform to raise funds for our home town’s foodbank.”

Ian Campbell, chairperson of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said they remain appreciative of Shambolics’ support for the foodbank over the last few years.

Band members have come in to visit and see how things are on the ground many times, amid concerns the foodbank may have to close due to rising costs.

Ian said: “We are appreciative to have this ongoing support from a successful band that both remembers the local community and goes out of their way to support the foodbank.

“It isn’t lost on us that they are doing this in midst of their own busy career.

“One of the reasons why we should be reciprocal and support the band is not just because of the great music but because of what they represent – an affiliation to the common man and woman.”

Previous fundraising

The Courier told previously how Shambolics first did a charity gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank at Christmas 2019, raising £1300.

At the height of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas 2020, they streamed a second foodbank gig at the Caves in Edinburgh supported by their good friend Kyle Falconer of The View and James Allan of Glasvegas.

A third fundraiser was due to take place at Kirkcaldy High School last Christmas.

However, when that had to be cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, it was re-arranged for pupils and staff before the end of the 2022 summer term.

As well as being an important fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, raising £1200, it was a fitting way to mark the retiral of Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan, as interviewed by The Courier.

Details for the gig at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, were announced in October just days after the band signed a two-album deal with Manchester indie label Scruff of the Neck records.

In December, Shambolics supported Dundee’s The View in a series of high profile gigs.

Support needed for Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Independently run Kirkcaldy Foodbank warned in October that it will close within a year if money isn’t raised to meet “unsustainable” soaring costs.

It’s been running into a “four-figure deficit” every month as more people than ever are turning to them for help.

The organisation, which feeds hundreds of families in and around the town every month, had seen a 26% increase in users since the beginning of 2022.

More than a third – 36% – of those are children.