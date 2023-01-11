Fife band Shambolics say it’s ‘an honour’ to play gigs in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife band Shambolics say it’s ‘an honour’ to play gigs in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank

By Michael Alexander
January 11 2023, 11.40am Updated: January 11 2023, 12.59pm
Shambolics on stage at their PJ Molloys fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank in December. Image: Shambolics
Shambolics on stage at their PJ Molloys fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank in December. Image: Shambolics

The biggest-ever fundraising gig by Fife-formed indie band Shambolics has raised £739.19 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

The sold-out 350-capacity festive gig was held at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on December 23.

It’s the fourth time the band have held a fundraiser for their home town’s foodbank, raising thousands of pounds along the way.

Tough time for people

Glasgow-based Shambolics guitarist and singer Darren Forbes, a former pupil of Kirkcaldy High School, told The Courier it was “great” to return to their Fife homeland for the gig.

He said: “It’s a tough time for people right now especially with the cost-of-living crisis, and foodbanks seem to be struggling right now because of it.

“It is an honour to be able to use our platform to raise funds for our home town’s foodbank.”

Shambolics held a fundraising gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank in PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on December 23. Image: Shambolics.

Ian Campbell, chairperson of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said they remain appreciative of Shambolics’ support for the foodbank over the last few years.

Band members have come in to visit and see how things are on the ground many times, amid concerns the foodbank may have to close due to rising costs.

Ian said: “We are appreciative to have this ongoing support from a successful band that both remembers the local community and goes out of their way to support the foodbank.

Shambolics presenting £1200 to Kirkcaldy Foodbank from their summer 2022 gig at Kirkcaldy High School. Image: Darren Forbes

“It isn’t lost on us that they are doing this in midst of their own busy career.

“One of the reasons why we should be reciprocal and support the band is not just because of the great music but because of what they represent – an affiliation to the common man and woman.”

Previous fundraising

The Courier told previously how Shambolics first did a charity gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank at Christmas 2019, raising £1300.

At the height of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas 2020, they streamed a second foodbank gig at the Caves in Edinburgh supported by their good friend Kyle Falconer of The View and James Allan of Glasvegas.

A third fundraiser was due to take place at Kirkcaldy High School last Christmas.

However, when that had to be cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, it was re-arranged for pupils and staff before the end of the 2022 summer term.

As well as being an important fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, raising £1200, it was a fitting way to mark the retiral of Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan, as interviewed by The Courier.

Details for the gig at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, were announced in October just days after the band signed a two-album deal with Manchester indie label Scruff of the Neck records.

In December, Shambolics supported Dundee’s The View in a series of high profile gigs.

Support needed for Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Independently run Kirkcaldy Foodbank warned in October that it will close within a year if money isn’t raised to meet “unsustainable” soaring costs.

It’s been running into a “four-figure deficit” every month as more people than ever are turning to them for help.

The organisation, which feeds hundreds of families in and around the town every month, had seen a 26% increase in users since the beginning of 2022.

More than a third – 36% – of those are children.

