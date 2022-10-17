Kirkcaldy foodbank’s plea for donations as monthly costs soar to £20,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy foodbank’s plea for donations as monthly costs soar to £20,000

By Poppy Watson
October 17 2022, 2.56pm Updated: October 17 2022, 3.35pm
Volunteers at the Kirkcaldy foodbank packing station in Dysart, Fife, packing food parcels for singles, couples and families.
Volunteers at the Kirkcaldy foodbank packing station in Dysart, Fife, packing food parcels for singles, couples and families.

A Fife foodbank says it will close within a year if money isn’t raised to meet “unsustainable” soaring costs.

The independently-run Kirkcaldy Foodbank is running into a “four-figure deficit” every month as more people than ever are turning to them for help.

Despite reducing the number of food in their parcels, and cutting the number of donations per household, the charity’s outgoings have reached £20,000 per month – up from £15,000 since May.

Chairman Ian Campbell says the organisation, which feeds hundreds of families in and around the town every month, has seen a 26% increase in users since the beginning of this year.

More than a third – 36% – of those are children.

‘People who were supporting us are feeling the pressure themselves’

Ian say as well as rising costs, they are receiving fewer donations as people can no longer afford to give food away.

He said: “We are finding people who were supporting us, and who would drop food off to us, or give us donations, are feeling the pressure themselves now.

“The amount of food we have coming to us has significantly dropped, so we’re having to buy more.

“Even though we have looked at various suppliers, the cost of the food that we buy has gone up”.

Ian Campbell, chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

He added: “We have a substantial four-figure deficit every month now, of the income we are raising and the amount of money we are spending on food.

“In a very short time, unless there is a very significant change in the political landscape, the foodbank won’t be here.”

Kirkcaldy Foodbank awaiting decisions on fundraising applications

Ian is hoping the fundraising appeal will help to keep the foodbank afloat while it awaits decisions on various funding applications it has submitted to the government.

Ian said: “We have a number of funding applications in but we are waiting for decisions, which won’t be until the end of the year

“As chair, I am just trying to find some kind of sustainability while we wait for decisions.

“But we do have a significant deficit on our income at the moment and if it is not fixed, bandaged at least – we won’t be here in 12 months.”

Food parcels limited to one per household weekly

The organisation has been forced to reduce the amount of food it is handing out in recent months.

Ian said: “We have already had to cut the content of the food parcels we give out as well as reducing them to one per household per week.

“We would ask those who are in a position to be able to help those less fortunate than themselves to consider making a donation to the foodbank.

“Likewise if any local businesses are looking to sponsor a worthwhile charity, or if they are holding any fundraising events, to think of donating to us.”

Some foodbank donations.

As well as providing food parcels, the foodbank is a point of contact for signposting clients experiencing difficulties with everything from housing issues to heating costs.

Frontline staff can direct people to agencies which deal with the relevant issues to try to get them the help they need.

You can donate to the foodbank’s fundraiser here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Fifer Brian Glendinning faces two years in a Qatar prison after being arrested over an unpaid loan Picture shows; Brian Glendinning with his family. Kincardine, Fife. Supplied by John Glendinning Date; 09/10/2022
Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with…
2
Graham Fleming caused the accident at the junction in Leven.
Driver who failed to indicate is fined after knocking schoolboy, 14, off his scooter…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: Tayside motorists react to prospect of road charges
11 restaurants in Fife that have two or more AA Rosettes
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
Is it possible to learn CPR in five minutes?
Can you really learn CPR in five minutes? We try out life-saving training on…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing
8

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
8
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days
North Port in Perth.
17 restaurants in Tayside that have two or more AA Rosettes
A sudden Donington downpour shuffled the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan down the pack in Donington qualifying. Image: McMedia
Angus ace Mitchell seals second in championship after action-packed British GT finale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented