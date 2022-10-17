Kirkcaldy foodbank’s plea for donations as monthly costs soar to £20,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife foodbank says it will close within a year if money isn’t raised to meet “unsustainable” soaring costs.

The independently-run Kirkcaldy Foodbank is running into a “four-figure deficit” every month as more people than ever are turning to them for help.

Despite reducing the number of food in their parcels, and cutting the number of donations per household, the charity’s outgoings have reached £20,000 per month – up from £15,000 since May.

Chairman Ian Campbell says the organisation, which feeds hundreds of families in and around the town every month, has seen a 26% increase in users since the beginning of this year.

More than a third – 36% – of those are children.

‘People who were supporting us are feeling the pressure themselves’

Ian say as well as rising costs, they are receiving fewer donations as people can no longer afford to give food away.

He said: “We are finding people who were supporting us, and who would drop food off to us, or give us donations, are feeling the pressure themselves now.

“The amount of food we have coming to us has significantly dropped, so we’re having to buy more.

“Even though we have looked at various suppliers, the cost of the food that we buy has gone up”.

He added: “We have a substantial four-figure deficit every month now, of the income we are raising and the amount of money we are spending on food.

“In a very short time, unless there is a very significant change in the political landscape, the foodbank won’t be here.”

Kirkcaldy Foodbank awaiting decisions on fundraising applications

Ian is hoping the fundraising appeal will help to keep the foodbank afloat while it awaits decisions on various funding applications it has submitted to the government.

Ian said: “We have a number of funding applications in but we are waiting for decisions, which won’t be until the end of the year

“As chair, I am just trying to find some kind of sustainability while we wait for decisions.

“But we do have a significant deficit on our income at the moment and if it is not fixed, bandaged at least – we won’t be here in 12 months.”

Food parcels limited to one per household weekly

The organisation has been forced to reduce the amount of food it is handing out in recent months.

Ian said: “We have already had to cut the content of the food parcels we give out as well as reducing them to one per household per week.

“We would ask those who are in a position to be able to help those less fortunate than themselves to consider making a donation to the foodbank.

“Likewise if any local businesses are looking to sponsor a worthwhile charity, or if they are holding any fundraising events, to think of donating to us.”

As well as providing food parcels, the foodbank is a point of contact for signposting clients experiencing difficulties with everything from housing issues to heating costs.

Frontline staff can direct people to agencies which deal with the relevant issues to try to get them the help they need.

You can donate to the foodbank’s fundraiser here.