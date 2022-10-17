Angus ace Mitchell seals second in championship after action-packed British GT finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus ace Mitchell seals second in championship after action-packed British GT finale

By Graham Brown
October 17 2022, 2.58pm
A sudden Donington downpour shuffled the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan down the pack in Donington qualifying. Image: McMedia
A sudden Donington downpour shuffled the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan down the pack in Donington qualifying. Image: McMedia

Former champion Sandy Mitchell secured second place in the 2022 British GT Championship after a dramatic ‘Donington Decider’ on the Leicestershire circuit.

And the Forfar 22-year-old looks back with pride on the fightback he and teammate Adam Balon made in their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo after a tough start to the campaign.

The 2020 champion’s rollercoaster season was mirrored over the two-hour Donington Park finale.

Mitchell and Balon started from 10th on Sunday’s grid after a sudden downpour shook up qualifying the previous day.

First lap drama

And the Angus star looked on as his team-mate was forced to plough through the gravel at the opening lap when a rival spun in front of him.

“It certainly wasn’t the way we’d planned to start the race,” said the Lamborghini factory driver.

Sandy Mitchell
Sandy Mitchell is interviewed before the race. Image: McMedia

“Adam was really unlucky with what happened in front of him, but after that he stormed back through the field from ninth.

He drove really well to fight back through the pack and had moved up to fifth when he pitted to hand the car over to me.”

But when Mitchell rejoined the circuit — having also served the car’s additional 15-second success penalty, a result of having finished second last time out at Brands Hatch — he was hit by trouble, literally.

Sandy Mitchell Lamborghini
Leading contenders were side by side at the driver changeover. Image: David Brown

A chasing McLaren clipped the rear-right of their Barwell Motorsport-prepared car.

The impact dislodged part of the bodywork and the Lamborghini trailed a thick plume of smoke as it rubbed on the Pirelli tyre.

“I did think, that’s it I have a puncture, and I’ll have to pit again,” said Mitchell.

But despite his pace dropping slightly immediately following the impact he was able to stay out.

“We were really lucky to be able to continue, but didn’t quite have the killer pace the Lamborghini usually has after that,” he said.

“The impact of the aerodynamic damage gradually increased throughout the race and took the top edge off the car’s pace.”

Sandy Mitchell Lamborghini at Donington
A worrying plume of smoke trailed from the #72 Lamborghini but Mitchell was able to race on. Image: David Brown

Realistic outcome

Mitchell finally brought the car home fourth in terms of championship points.

And he acknowledged the team had achieved its realistic goal for the weekend after a day of drama.

“We came into the championship finale lying second in the title race, knowing we needed not only to win the race, but for the leading car to have a lot of misfortune, which is not what any driver wishes on their competition,” he said.

“At the end of the day, the championship lead car did exactly what it needed to do to seal the title, finishing second in the race.

“Even if we’d won the race we wouldn’t have been able to overtake the new champion, fellow Scot Ian Loggie. I’d like to congratulate him for a very strong season.

“It’s been an epic battle between the cars in the top five.”

Mitchell’s high-point was a history-making second win in the prestigious Silverstone 500 in May.

“It’s always really close and it’s been great to be fighting with these guys right through the year,” said Sandy.

“To come second after what was a difficult start to the year is a really good result for us.

“It’s something Adam and I, and the whole Barwell team can be proud of.”

