Comics Stripped: University of Dundee exhibition strips back layers of in celebration of comic art

Dundee and comics have a long, storied history together.

From Oor Wullie to Gnasher, comic books have a major presence in the city.

Hence, it’s no surprise that University of Dundee is hosting a celebration of the art from.

Comics Stripped answers the question: how are comics made?

The exhibition strips away the enigmas surrounding comic creation and looks at its illustrious history.

The show contains vibrant examples of printing plates, corrections, colour proofs and more.

The Comics Stripped exhibition is open in the Tower Foyer Gallery, Tower Building.

The gallery is home to Scotland’s only public collection of original comic art, featuring both Scottish and international artists.

Dundee comic art talent

On Tuesday, August 2, illustrator Zu Dominak is giving a special guided tour and talk about comics.

Zu is also a researcher and lecturer at the University, and will talk about creating comic art.

They say: “There will be a lot of fantastic artwork on display. I will also be talking about the creation process of Inside the Museum, a comic I made as part of my PhD research.

They add: “It was loosely based on my experiences while working as an intern at the Museum Services at the University of Dundee.”

The show and talk come amid a banner time for Dundee comic art.

The Bash Streets Festival had Dundee ablaze with colours, and celebrated classic comics and characters from the Beano, showing the enduring spirit of comics.

More at eventbrite.co.uk.