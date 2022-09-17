‘I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill’, says Josie Long ahead of Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

‘I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill’, says Josie Long ahead of Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer tour

By Michael Alexander
September 17 2022, 7.15am Updated: September 17 2022, 9.11am
Comedian Josie Long
Comedian Josie Long

Comedian Josie Long is no stranger to Fife.

She first visited the Kingdom more than a decade ago when she attended the legendary Fence Home Game events in the East Neuk.

She also appeared on the Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer bill in Kirkcaldy in 2019.

However, as she embarks upon a new Tae Sup Wi A Fifer mini-tour of Scotland – including St Andrews – alongside Jeffrey Lewis, Kathryn Joseph, and organiser James Yorkston, it’s the first time she’ll have performed on the eclectic club night as a resident of Scotland.

‘Fun nights’ in store

Josie, 40, had an “interesting” lockdown.

She gave birth to her second daughter and she and her partner, fellow comedian Jonny Donahue, relocated 400 miles from their home in east London to Glasgow.

She was also diagnosed with ADHD.

Now, as Tae Sup takes in Eden Court, Inverness, on Wednesday September 21; Mareel, Shetland on September 22; Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on September 23 and Eastgate, Peebles on September 24, she’s looking forward to some “really fun nights”.

Josie Long

“I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill,” she says.

“The format usually makes it a really fun night with some really unexpected combinations and madness.

“I just enjoy contrasting the moment.

“But as a comedian, when I see these other talents, it can feel so daunting. I feel like an absolute fraud!”

Taking a stand

Josie grew up in Kent and started performing stand-up aged just 14.

She won the BBC New Comedy award at 17 before heading off to Oxford University to study English.

After graduating, she returned to the stand-up circuit and was named best newcomer at the Edinburgh festival fringe in 2006.

She’s since become the first woman to be nominated for the Edinburgh comedy award three times, and is a podcaster, playwright, micro-budget film-maker, co-founder of the education charity Arts Emergency and a regular on Radio 4.

After maternity leave and the pandemic, she recently enjoyed a “really exciting” stint at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“It was great to see the city full of energy again – it put a spring back in my step I forgot existed!” she laughs, adding that she feels like she has been through a “storm of carnage” recently juggling childcare and other issues.

Josie Long

Don’t be surprised then if she starts talking about the “silly stuff” of parenting when she does her slot at Tae Sup.

Life in Scotland

She might also stray into politics and her recent move to Scotland which has helped her “find hope for the future”.

“I definitely talk about politics when I do shows,” says Josie, who loves the history of Glasgow, the architecture, the people and feels very romantic about ‘Red Clydeside’.

“It was a big shock for me when the Tories got in in 2010. Ever since then I’ve been trying to make myself useful to change things for the better.

“I feel like I give a bit of encouragement to people who feel the same as me. That they are not alone.

Josie Long

“Being in Scotland is so interesting because government is so different. It’s wonderful in lots of ways.

“I wouldn’t say I’m uncritical (of the Scottish Government) but at the same time it’s good to acknowledge when things are better.

“Little things I appreciate like the baby box scheme that exists in Scotland but not in England or free prescriptions.

“Small things that make a difference and create a positive feeling about what is possible for society.

“I’m glad to see Greens part of government in Scotland too.”

Scottish friends

Josie first got into James Yorkston’s music about 15 years ago.

She made friends with Johnny Lynch (aka the Pictish Trail) who was supporting Yorkston.

It was through Johnny that she got involved with Fence Records and got to know James through that.

She has fond memories of her 2019 appearance at Tae Sup because: “It was a couple of days after the general election in 2019 and to go to Scotland where there’s such a different vibe and energy to England was such a tonic.”

Excited about Shetland

She’s particularly looking forward to visiting Shetland – the only place she’s not been to before.

However, her only disappointment is that they’ll be flying rather than taking the overnight ferry.

James Yorkston

Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer is a club night hosted and programmed by Domino Records recording artist James Yorkston. It’s been based at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy since 2015.

During the pandemic it transformed into a trio of online shows.

In July it took to the road with a different line-up in the first of a series of shows each starring three varied and complimentary talents from different global avenues of folk, rock, indie, spoken word and stand-up comedy, all hosted by James.

For ticket information go to www.taesup.co.uk/about-tae-sup-wi-a-fifer/

James Yorkston: Why I’m taking Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer on tour!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

Silver Sands by James Newton Adams, one of the works on show at Tatha Gallery.
Go Figure! The human form on show at Tatha Gallery
HMS Unicorn is taking part in Doors Open Days.
Doors Open Days in Tayside and Fife this month
Kirsty Lorenz at Gracefield Art Centre. Dumfries
Ladybank artist Kirsty Lorenz: Botanical paintings inspired by medicinal and spiritual healing of plants
0
Pitlochry Highland Games is due to be held this weekend.
List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death
0
Work by Manuel Solano.
Manuel Solano on work as a blind artist
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Festival UK will take place in Perth Picture shows; Tequila Festival UK festival images with food and drink images. Tequila Festival UK, Perth. Supplied by Tequila Festival UK Date; Unknown
Grab your sombrero and get ready for a fiesta as the Tequila Festival heads…
0
Nominations have been announced for the Scots Language Awards taking place in Dundee
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
The Great Perthshire Food & Drink Festival 2022
From food tours to kayak picnics: What not to miss The Great Perthshire Food…
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0