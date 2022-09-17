‘I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill’, says Josie Long ahead of Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedian Josie Long is no stranger to Fife.

She first visited the Kingdom more than a decade ago when she attended the legendary Fence Home Game events in the East Neuk.

She also appeared on the Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer bill in Kirkcaldy in 2019.

However, as she embarks upon a new Tae Sup Wi A Fifer mini-tour of Scotland – including St Andrews – alongside Jeffrey Lewis, Kathryn Joseph, and organiser James Yorkston, it’s the first time she’ll have performed on the eclectic club night as a resident of Scotland.

‘Fun nights’ in store

Josie, 40, had an “interesting” lockdown.

She gave birth to her second daughter and she and her partner, fellow comedian Jonny Donahue, relocated 400 miles from their home in east London to Glasgow.

She was also diagnosed with ADHD.

Now, as Tae Sup takes in Eden Court, Inverness, on Wednesday September 21; Mareel, Shetland on September 22; Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on September 23 and Eastgate, Peebles on September 24, she’s looking forward to some “really fun nights”.

“I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill,” she says.

“The format usually makes it a really fun night with some really unexpected combinations and madness.

“I just enjoy contrasting the moment.

“But as a comedian, when I see these other talents, it can feel so daunting. I feel like an absolute fraud!”

Taking a stand

Josie grew up in Kent and started performing stand-up aged just 14.

She won the BBC New Comedy award at 17 before heading off to Oxford University to study English.

After graduating, she returned to the stand-up circuit and was named best newcomer at the Edinburgh festival fringe in 2006.

She’s since become the first woman to be nominated for the Edinburgh comedy award three times, and is a podcaster, playwright, micro-budget film-maker, co-founder of the education charity Arts Emergency and a regular on Radio 4.

After maternity leave and the pandemic, she recently enjoyed a “really exciting” stint at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“It was great to see the city full of energy again – it put a spring back in my step I forgot existed!” she laughs, adding that she feels like she has been through a “storm of carnage” recently juggling childcare and other issues.

Don’t be surprised then if she starts talking about the “silly stuff” of parenting when she does her slot at Tae Sup.

Life in Scotland

She might also stray into politics and her recent move to Scotland which has helped her “find hope for the future”.

“I definitely talk about politics when I do shows,” says Josie, who loves the history of Glasgow, the architecture, the people and feels very romantic about ‘Red Clydeside’.

“It was a big shock for me when the Tories got in in 2010. Ever since then I’ve been trying to make myself useful to change things for the better.

“I feel like I give a bit of encouragement to people who feel the same as me. That they are not alone.

“Being in Scotland is so interesting because government is so different. It’s wonderful in lots of ways.

“I wouldn’t say I’m uncritical (of the Scottish Government) but at the same time it’s good to acknowledge when things are better.

“Little things I appreciate like the baby box scheme that exists in Scotland but not in England or free prescriptions.

“Small things that make a difference and create a positive feeling about what is possible for society.

“I’m glad to see Greens part of government in Scotland too.”

Scottish friends

Josie first got into James Yorkston’s music about 15 years ago.

She made friends with Johnny Lynch (aka the Pictish Trail) who was supporting Yorkston.

It was through Johnny that she got involved with Fence Records and got to know James through that.

She has fond memories of her 2019 appearance at Tae Sup because: “It was a couple of days after the general election in 2019 and to go to Scotland where there’s such a different vibe and energy to England was such a tonic.”

Excited about Shetland

She’s particularly looking forward to visiting Shetland – the only place she’s not been to before.

However, her only disappointment is that they’ll be flying rather than taking the overnight ferry.

Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer is a club night hosted and programmed by Domino Records recording artist James Yorkston. It’s been based at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy since 2015.

During the pandemic it transformed into a trio of online shows.

In July it took to the road with a different line-up in the first of a series of shows each starring three varied and complimentary talents from different global avenues of folk, rock, indie, spoken word and stand-up comedy, all hosted by James.

For ticket information go to www.taesup.co.uk/about-tae-sup-wi-a-fifer/