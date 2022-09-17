Gary Bowyer hails returning Jordan McGhee as Dundee boss faces selection dilemma

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer could have a number of difficult team decisions to make, with Dundee’s injury list beginning to clear up.

The Dee gaffer is spoilt for choice at the back and in midfield with left-back Jordan Marshall back fit and stalwart Jordan McGhee looking for a place in the side.

This weekend’s clash with Inverness will also see the return of Ryan Sweeney from suspension.

The stand-in skipper is likely to regain his spot at the back, which could see McGhee pushed up into midfield.

‘Brilliant’ McGhee

Boss Bowyer wasn’t giving away any clues as to his line up, but was full of praise for the 26-year-old who has recovered from an Achilles problem.

“Jordan is brilliant because he is willing to play wherever we feel we’ll get the most out of him,” he explained.

“If I asked him to play centre forward, he’d do it.

“He’s already told me he can play in right back, left back, the two centre-half positions, centre midfield.

“He’s a great person to have in the squad.

“When you’ve been out for a while, you need looked after.

“We did that in the Morton game, then gradually built him to be able to play at home to Queens and I thought he was magnificent for us.

“He’s another good voice on the pitch and a leader for us and we can’t have enough on him.”

Selection headache

While there will be a couple of Dundee players left disappointed at not getting a start, Bowyer believes that puts the squad in a good position, with players hungry to show their worth.

It also gives him the option to change the side’s approach.

“If things aren’t going the way we are hoping we’ve got the beauty of being able to change things.

“You saw that against Queen’s Park. After an hour we were able to make three changes and we are not weakening the team with those changes.

“It’s a great position to be in at this moment in time.”