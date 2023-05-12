John Martin Fulton brings ‘bold colour and expression’ to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

John Martin Fulton brings ‘bold colour and expression’ to Dundee

The Glasgow artist is exhibiting at Gallery Q until June 3

By Michael Alexander
Boy Wearing A Wreath by John Martin Fulton
Boy Wearing A Wreath by John Martin Fulton

Glasgow artist John Martin Fulton is exhibiting at Gallery Q in Dundee.

Lucinda Middleton, gallery owner, said: “We are delighted to welcome John Martin as our featured artist for the first time.

“He has exhibited in our mixed exhibitions and I have been impressed by his strong expressionist paintings.”

Who is John Martin Fulton?

John Martin Fulton lives and works in the east end of Glasgow.

He is an award-winning Scottish artist whose paintings are full of bold colour and expression.

A Boy At Night by John Martin Fulton

He studied painting at Glasgow School of Art.

He won awards from the RSA and GSA when graduating in 2004.

He has also been awarded a scholarship to study in Florence from the Royal Scottish Academy.

He is inspired by the heritage of modern Scottish painting.

He believes in expressing ‘Scottishness’ in painting as part of the tradition of European Expressionism.

Highland Dusk by John Martin Fulton

This is evident in his technique.

He incorporates bold use of colour and the emotions imbued in each work.

He often paints children because he feels that they can exist on the canvas without the politics of an adult subject.

As an artist he has worked for years bringing the joy of art to hard-to-reach groups in social care, as well as children and adults with learning disabilities.

What else is being exhibited?

Alongside John Martin, Gallery Q is exhibiting a mix of works.

These include still life from Fiona Sturrock, industrial townscapes from Lindsey Lavender, imagined narratives from Kate Bentley RI, bird studies from Helen Welsh and local scenes from Charlie Parsons.

Pied wagtail on linen by Helen Welsh

The gallery also offers an extensive range of ceramics, glass, unframed works and jewellery plus Taisir Gibreel scarves.

Lucinda added: “Lindsey and Kate are exhibiting with us for the first time.

“Congratulations are due to Kate Bentley who was elected to the Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolour last month.”

Where and when to see the work

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk

Gallery Q, Dundee, until June 3

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]