John Martin Fulton brings ‘bold colour and expression’ to Dundee

Glasgow artist John Martin Fulton is exhibiting at Gallery Q in Dundee.

Lucinda Middleton, gallery owner, said: “We are delighted to welcome John Martin as our featured artist for the first time.

“He has exhibited in our mixed exhibitions and I have been impressed by his strong expressionist paintings.”

Who is John Martin Fulton?

John Martin Fulton lives and works in the east end of Glasgow.

He is an award-winning Scottish artist whose paintings are full of bold colour and expression.

He studied painting at Glasgow School of Art.

He won awards from the RSA and GSA when graduating in 2004.

He has also been awarded a scholarship to study in Florence from the Royal Scottish Academy.

He is inspired by the heritage of modern Scottish painting.

He believes in expressing ‘Scottishness’ in painting as part of the tradition of European Expressionism.

This is evident in his technique.

He incorporates bold use of colour and the emotions imbued in each work.

He often paints children because he feels that they can exist on the canvas without the politics of an adult subject.

As an artist he has worked for years bringing the joy of art to hard-to-reach groups in social care, as well as children and adults with learning disabilities.

What else is being exhibited?

Alongside John Martin, Gallery Q is exhibiting a mix of works.

These include still life from Fiona Sturrock, industrial townscapes from Lindsey Lavender, imagined narratives from Kate Bentley RI, bird studies from Helen Welsh and local scenes from Charlie Parsons.

The gallery also offers an extensive range of ceramics, glass, unframed works and jewellery plus Taisir Gibreel scarves.

Lucinda added: “Lindsey and Kate are exhibiting with us for the first time.

“Congratulations are due to Kate Bentley who was elected to the Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolour last month.”

Where and when to see the work

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk

Gallery Q, Dundee, until June 3