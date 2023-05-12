FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace Gary Bowyer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace Gary Bowyer?

Courier Sport asked Dees for their views on who they want as new manager - and some made their views of managing director John Nelms clear in the process.

By George Cran
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?

Dundee’s next managerial appointment is expected to be a swift one.

Whoever the new man is, there is plenty of work to be done – and plenty of it to be done quickly.

Gary Bowyer led the Dark Blues to the Championship title and back to the Premiership but was shown the door just days later.

The hotseat is vacant, who will fill it?

Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is the favourite at the moment but there are other names on the lips of supporters right now.

So who do they want? Courier Sport asked them:

Callum Davidson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on the training ground. Image: SNS.
Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

There’s not much love for the former Scotland international, despite his CV boasting two cup wins in the same incredible season.

Struggles in the two years following that remarkable campaign are very much fresh in the mind.

“Anyone apart from Davidson…” has been mentioned while another said “Davidson will be a disaster given the fanbase doesn’t want him”.

Some, though, would be happy with the appointment – just to get someone in and getting a squad ready for the Premiership.

David Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: SNS.

A regular mention due to the impressive job done at Livingston over the past few seasons and “the obvious choice” for Darren Mackie.

Livi have been transformed into an established top-flight team and were disappointed to miss out on the top six this season.

However, some have pointed out Dundee are not likely to shell out for any compensation for a manager currently in work.

Robbie Neilson

Despite his ties to Dundee United, a number of Dundee fans would be happy to see Robbie Neilson holding a dark blue and white scarf over his head at Dens Park.

Neilson is only recently available, having been sacked by Hearts one month ago.

But if he was to decide Dundee was a job for him and got the team winning, he may eventually be forgiven for the 6-2 defeat at Tannadice.

Neil Lennon

Another regular mention is former Celtic boss Neil Lennon. Currently out of work but recently linked to the job at Greek champions Olympiakos, Lennon has a relationship with Strachan from Parkhead.

Neil Lennon. Image: PA.

His track record is obviously impressive thanks to trophy after trophy with Celtic. Away from Parkhead, Lennon led Hibs up from the Championship and established them once more in the top flight.

He also has a Cypriot Cup win to his name in his most recent cup win with Omonia.

One punter said “he’d change the mentality at the club but him and Nelms together would be a match made in hell!”.

Charlie Adam

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam has made no secret of his desire to be a manager in the future.

Since hanging up his boots following his Dens Park departure last year, Adam has been learning his coaching trade at Burnley.

Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support after his last match at Dens Park.

A return to his boyhood club would no doubt appeal to him and the club’s fans. But concerns over a lack of experience are shared too.

Dougie Imrie

Another surprise inclusion considering his rocky relationship with Dundee fans in the past.

However, Imrie’s work at Greenock Morton has brought plenty of praise and a number of supporters would put old grumbles behind them if he sorted out their team in the top flight.

Garry Wilson said: “I think Imrie – hated as a player by Dundee supporters and as Ton manager but could be a hero at Dens.”

Some, though, say it’s too early for him.

Who else?

Others want an outsider to come in.

“Avoid the tried and tested option like Davidson. Rather another Bowyer type,” one said.

Scott Brown is currently Fleetwood Town boss. Image: PA.

“Ideally not one of the failed manager merry-go-round,” added Gordon Mack.

Gary Bowyer came out of nowhere last season after talks with Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney fell away.

Names like Scott Brown, Grant McCann, Danny Cowley and Graham Alexander were also suggested by some fans.

John Nelms

The overwhelming opinion, however, was a lack of trust in John Nelms to appoint the right man.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen’s Park last Friday. Image: SNS.

The Dark Blues managing director will be guided by the experience of Strachan.

However, Nelms is the target for plenty of anger.

Graham Saunders has “grave reservations” over the American’s ability to get this appointment right while he’s described as “universally disliked” by one and the “main stumbling block” for Linda Rose on Twitter.

Others used bad words we can’t publish.

Whoever the next man is, he has a big job to do this summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]