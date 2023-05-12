FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace Gary Bowyer?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s next managerial appointment is expected to be a swift one.

Whoever the new man is, there is plenty of work to be done – and plenty of it to be done quickly.

Gary Bowyer led the Dark Blues to the Championship title and back to the Premiership but was shown the door just days later.

The hotseat is vacant, who will fill it?

Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is the favourite at the moment but there are other names on the lips of supporters right now.

So who do they want? Courier Sport asked them:

Callum Davidson

There’s not much love for the former Scotland international, despite his CV boasting two cup wins in the same incredible season.

Struggles in the two years following that remarkable campaign are very much fresh in the mind.

I just wany someone in asap. Callum Davidson would be okay. We have seen how perception of a "good manager" doesn't work as often expected. I think Davidson has earned a chance. His wee break could of recharged his batteries ready to go again with the Dees. — DEE 4 LIFE (@DEE4LIFE2) May 11, 2023

“Anyone apart from Davidson…” has been mentioned while another said “Davidson will be a disaster given the fanbase doesn’t want him”.

Some, though, would be happy with the appointment – just to get someone in and getting a squad ready for the Premiership.

David Martindale

A regular mention due to the impressive job done at Livingston over the past few seasons and “the obvious choice” for Darren Mackie.

Livi have been transformed into an established top-flight team and were disappointed to miss out on the top six this season.

However, some have pointed out Dundee are not likely to shell out for any compensation for a manager currently in work.

Robbie Neilson

Despite his ties to Dundee United, a number of Dundee fans would be happy to see Robbie Neilson holding a dark blue and white scarf over his head at Dens Park.

Martindale, Lennon or Neilson. Seems like Martindale isn’t getting what he needs/wants at Livi. Anyone apart from Davidson… — Dundee Derry 🇫🇷 (@DundeeDerry) May 11, 2023

Neilson is only recently available, having been sacked by Hearts one month ago.

But if he was to decide Dundee was a job for him and got the team winning, he may eventually be forgiven for the 6-2 defeat at Tannadice.

Neil Lennon

Another regular mention is former Celtic boss Neil Lennon. Currently out of work but recently linked to the job at Greek champions Olympiakos, Lennon has a relationship with Strachan from Parkhead.

His track record is obviously impressive thanks to trophy after trophy with Celtic. Away from Parkhead, Lennon led Hibs up from the Championship and established them once more in the top flight.

He also has a Cypriot Cup win to his name in his most recent cup win with Omonia.

More I think about it, Neil Lennon, for me — 𝑨𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏 𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒍 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@aarran_campbell) May 11, 2023

One punter said “he’d change the mentality at the club but him and Nelms together would be a match made in hell!”.

Charlie Adam

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam has made no secret of his desire to be a manager in the future.

Since hanging up his boots following his Dens Park departure last year, Adam has been learning his coaching trade at Burnley.

A return to his boyhood club would no doubt appeal to him and the club’s fans. But concerns over a lack of experience are shared too.

Dougie Imrie

Another surprise inclusion considering his rocky relationship with Dundee fans in the past.

However, Imrie’s work at Greenock Morton has brought plenty of praise and a number of supporters would put old grumbles behind them if he sorted out their team in the top flight.

Doug Imrie and that’s not kidding certainly not Davidson — grant robertson (@grobertson4529) May 11, 2023

Garry Wilson said: “I think Imrie – hated as a player by Dundee supporters and as Ton manager but could be a hero at Dens.”

Some, though, say it’s too early for him.

Who else?

Others want an outsider to come in.

“Avoid the tried and tested option like Davidson. Rather another Bowyer type,” one said.

“Ideally not one of the failed manager merry-go-round,” added Gordon Mack.

Gary Bowyer came out of nowhere last season after talks with Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney fell away.

Names like Scott Brown, Grant McCann, Danny Cowley and Graham Alexander were also suggested by some fans.

John Nelms

The overwhelming opinion, however, was a lack of trust in John Nelms to appoint the right man.

The Dark Blues managing director will be guided by the experience of Strachan.

However, Nelms is the target for plenty of anger.

Graham Saunders has “grave reservations” over the American’s ability to get this appointment right while he’s described as “universally disliked” by one and the “main stumbling block” for Linda Rose on Twitter.

Others used bad words we can’t publish.

Whoever the next man is, he has a big job to do this summer.