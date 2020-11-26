SPONSORED: Don’t miss the Perthshire Creates Online Christmas Design Market

Following the success of the Summer Digital Design Market, Perthshire Creates and Culture Perth and Kinross are excited to do it all again with the Online Christmas Design Market this weekend.

With the market going online for the first time, shoppers will be able to browse original, handmade Christmas gifts from local artists and creators from the comfort of home.

And there’s lots to discover!

The online event, running 26 – 29 November, will feature more than 60 talented makers from across the region.

They’ll all be showcasing and selling their work through a video and images.

And each maker and artist has prepared an exclusive offer for the Online Christmas Design Market. These include the likes of discounts, free postage and packaging, free gifts and much more.

Click through the images below for a sneak peek of what you’ll find on offer during the event:

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

A community effort

Perthshire Creates has once again collaborated with designers from across the region, and with award-winning Tayside filmmaker Jon Gill of Playful Communications, to launch this first-ever Online Christmas Design Market.

Starting at 6pm on Thursday 26 November and running until 6pm on Sunday 29 November, the online event will provide a fantastic opportunity for makers to showcase their original artwork – from gifts to homewares and accessories – to a worldwide audience.

And there has been a brilliant response from across the region, with over 60 artists and makers taking part. Joining the line-up of artists is a further 13 new makers, too.

Discover new artists and makers online

Since shoppers can’t meet the artists and designers in person, short videos have been created to introduce artists and their work to the audience during the Online Christmas Design Market.

Support in creating these short videos was provided by Jon Gill from Playful Communications.

As part of this, participating artists learned to shoot and edit short films entirely on their phone or tablet, via an exclusive webinar.

The #MadeOnAMobile films have now been shared exclusively on the Perthshire Creates social media accounts – check them out here.

The Online Christmas Design Market website will also direct shoppers to the artists’ own selling platforms. That means you can liaise and buy directly with the artist!

More information about the Online Christmas Design Market, in association with #MadeOnAMobile and participating artists, can be found on Facebook here.