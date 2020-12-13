SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Marie Curie

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Marie Curie

Marie Curie Nurses work on the front line, night and day, in people’s homes across the UK, providing hands-on care and vital emotional support.

Its nine hospices offer the reassurance of specialist care and support, in a friendly, welcoming environment, for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones around the UK.

And he charity’s trained Helper volunteers and advisers are there for you with practical information and support when you don’t know what to do next or just need to talk.

If you, or someone you know, is affected by a terminal illness Marie Curie’s Support Line team are ready to help with the information you need when you need it. Call free on 0800 090 2309.

To donate to Marie Curie, click here.

