SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Culture Perth and Kinross

Culture Perth and Kinross

Culture Perth and Kinross is the registered charity that looks after museums, libraries, archives and family and local history in Perth and Kinross. The trust’s vision is to be at the heart of a cultural community that connects people, ideas, knowledge and collections.

Before the start of the pandemic, it welcomed more than 600,000 visits each year to its venues which include Perth Museum and Art Gallery, The AK Bell Library, the Perth and Kinross Archive, and The Fergusson Gallery. It delivered learning opportunities, events, workshops, exhibitions and talks helping raise income, alongside other fundraising activities which directly supported its work.

This income has all but been wiped out as a result of the pandemic. By supporting Culture Perth and Kinross, you are supporting libraries, museums, and archives to continue to deliver services for communities across the region. You will also investing in a range of programmes and partnerships that enable the important stories and heritage of the region to be shared and celebrated with children, adults and communities helping explore their own culture and history and that of others to the benefit of current and future generations.

