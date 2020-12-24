SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – PAMIS

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

PAMIS

PAMIS, promoting a more inclusive society, is the only charity that solely supports children, young people and adults with profound learning and multiple disabilities (PMLD) and their families to lead healthy, valued and included lives doing the things they want to do within their community.

PAMIS understand the complexity of care and support required for individuals with PMLD and offers a range of projects and programmes including: family support services; education and development; research and practice development; inclusive culture and leisure; campaigns; information sharing and an extensive library including the PAMIS multisensory stories; and resources to support technology enabled care.

© Lisa Bretherick

PAMIS’ families have been particularly affected by Covid-19 and went into lockdown early with many still self-isolating to protect their loved ones with complex health conditions. PAMIS responded by creating a programme of virtual resources to provide meaningful activities at home for families. This includes art, music and multi-sensory storytelling. PAMIS are providing support and information to protect the health and wellbeing of carers on issues such as moving and handling, access to yoga, art therapy and counselling services.

As a parent recently highlighted “It has been a tough time for us all but you have brought some magic to our lives”. For more information visit the website, click here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign

