SPONSORED: DCA offers films on demand with exciting new online streaming service

Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is following in the footsteps of online streaming giants as it launches its very own on-demand platform, DCA at Home.

Over the past year, online streaming sites have become the sole place for film producers and creatives to showcase their work.

Indeed, even the majority of this year’s Oscars’ line up are currently streaming on Netflix, Amazon and elsewhere, as theatres and cinemas across the globe have been shut due to Covid-19, resulting in the latest major blockbusters landing online.

Taking advantage of the positive opportunity in this development, and in the face of their centre being closed due to Covid-19, DCA launched their very own film streaming platform, showcasing a range of talent, from arthouse classics to the latest indie releases.

“I think we would have come to this point eventually, but the fact that our cinema space was closed due to lockdown definitely sped the process along,” says Jess Reid, Deputy Director and Head of External Relations at DCA.

DCA’s Head of Cinema, Alice Black, says the platform will be a permanent feature and will act as a third screen to the two existing cinemas at DCA once it reopens this year, allowing the centre to showcase even more films and celebrate exciting talent with virtually no boundaries.

“DCA at Home is a brand new way for you to see the kind of movies we would typically bring to the big screen,” she adds.

“You can now turn down your lights, settle into your comfiest armchair, and know that every time you watch a film on DCA at Home you are supporting your local independent cinema as well as enjoying a selection of great movies.”

One of the most successful art organisations in the UK, DCA is renowned for its creative spaces and events, allowing artists and audiences to come together and experience artistic practices at festivals, exhibitions and shows.

While such events have been physically impossible over the past year, DCA has worked hard to keep the arts accessible to as many people as possible.

Fans of the popular Dundead horror festival, usually celebrated in May, can now explore deliciously dark cult horror titles online, while DCA’s Discovery Film Festival brings more brilliant family films into your front room.

The current DCA at Home highlights include:

Iorram – The first documentary feature entirely in Gaelic, a haunting portrait of life in an Outer Hebrides fishing community

Eye of the Storm – A documentary telling the tale of renowned Angus-based painter James Morrison, by director Anthony Baxter (You’ve Been Trumped)

Rams – A funny, touching Australian drama starring Sam Neill

Poly Styrene: I am a Cliché – Explores the legacy of the punk icon with unseen archive material, diary entries and more.

There are currently over 50 films to choose from across a wide range of genres, with more being added each week.

