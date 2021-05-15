MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Unexpectedly back in the hospital clinic, but I’m not new to this

The things I should be doing? So many. Things I am currently doing? None of them. I am currently back in hospital instead of doing all the things.

I’m no longer new to this, I’m more savvy these days and come armed with a notebook and pen, my kindle and my laptop.

Parking spaces at 9.40am in ANY of the hospital car parks are normally non-existent but it is a bank holiday and my luck is in.

Once I ended up with dizziness, from going round and round the multi-story car park, and with vertigo from parking on the 10th floor.

The short delay in that clinic was rather welcome as I very nearly had to get treated for a heart attack to get there on time.

Thankfully, the slight wait allowed me to calm down, having one’s blood pressure taken at these moments never ends well.

I always try to take a moment and remember some mindfulness exercises I was taught a few years ago. I close my eyes and start listening to noise around me.

I regulate my breathing, in through the nose and out through the mouth. It usually works and helps promote some calm.

I’m mindful what surrounds me on occasions such as this? It helps further. Comment cards about how great the staff are. Blue, normally a lot of blue.

Has someone done a study on what colours are most soothing and blue won? And any views from nearby window?.

I remember once looking out onto another row of windows and ended up worried I’d been staring inadvertently into some poor soul’s window. Sorry about peeping me!

No windows for me at this clinic today. Probably a good thing, seeing as I wandered in at 10am wearing my shades but left six hours later with rain was bordering Scottish May Day biblical proportions.

I wonder briefly if the car has floated off down the Tay? Nope, she’s held strong bless her. Maybe now would be a good opportunity to try out some open water swimming. One of my pals is trying to convince me, she loves it. I decide against it for now. You should see me swimming – it’s like the Queen Mary coming into port. Eyes closed again – better choice all round, except maybe for the drive home.

Today’s appointment was for blood transfusion, my sixth and seventh pint of the year. I promise I’m not trying to be careless with this nectar of life, things just seem to happen to me.

I request the Hugh Jackman Wolverine vintage label

Having requested the ‘Hugh Jackman, Wolverine’ vintage label, I’m hooked up and have nothing to do but sit and wait for its magic powers to work.

I fully expect to sprint home across the bridge after this top-up, I tell the staff watch for me on the 6pm news and they just reiterate the very valid point that I’m supposed to be resting. Fine .

I’m not great at the resting up bit. I’m accustomed to being constantly on the go and instead of heading straight home I head to Tesco for some essentials. It’s only upon leaving I catch sight of my reflection.

The three hairstyles – wavy, slept in and mad scientist

I basically have three hairstyles – wavy, slept in and mad scientist. Due to being soaked by the rain I look like the latter and I still have my hospital wrist band on.

If I caused anyone any distress during my brief shopping trip I apologise. I was distressed enough at the sight of myself so can only imagine how you felt.

Having turned 45, a blustery post-hospital trip to the supermarket is about as much excitement as I can cope with.

Armed with some new cleaning products, damn you Mrs Hinch for making it look so easy, I’m determined the house will be spotless even if I’m flagging slightly.

But for now, it is time for home to get the dinner made and my feet up.

Do I have plans for the next few days now that I’m grounded?

Snoozing and being grateful for kind souls that donate blood to so vampires like me can feel human again.

It’s a long time since I’ve been allowed to donate so I will try to guilt everyone else into it – are you all listening?