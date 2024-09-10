11 of the best pumpkin picking patches in Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire for 2024

The spooky season is approaching and what better way to get ready for Halloween than a family outing to pick your own pumpkin.

Kids will love a day out at a pumpkin patch, choosing their own specimen and planning how to carve it when they get home.

And as well as a chance to bag a prime lantern, a visit to a pumpkin patch is a great opportunity for some striking photographs.

We’ve rounded up a few of the best spots in Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire to pick your own pumpkin.

The cost of pumpkins in not normally included in admission prices.

South Ardbennie Farm, near Crieff

South Ardbennie Farm pumpkin patch is open Thursdays to Sundays between October 10 and 27.

While you choose the perfect pumpkin you can also toast marshmallows, take a tractor ride and play on space hoppers and giant spiders.

Tickets are per car.

Westerton Farm, Laurencekirk

Pumpkin picking runs from October 11 to 31 at Westerton Farm, by its Farm to Table shop.

Tickets admit one car to the car park and give all occupants entry to the pumpkin patch and outdoor farm fun which includes a big bale maze and bale mountain.

Active Kids Adventure Park, Stanley

Combine your pumpkin-picking with Halloween fun at Active Kids Adventure Park.

Halloween sessions on weekends from October 12 to 27 include indoor play, cookie-decorating and a pumpkin patch visit.

Pathead Equestrian Centre, Kirriemuir

Just turn up to pick your pumpkins at Pathhead Equestrian Centre, no booking is required.

The patch is open on the weekends of October 19 and 20 and 26 and 27, with a quiet day on October 25.

Fancy dress is encouraged for kids and dogs. There will also be tractor rides, face painting, a spooky trail and more.

Brechin Castle Centre, Angus

A Halloween treasure hunt will accompany pumpkin picking at Brechin Castle Centre.

The country park’s fairy trail will get a spooky makeover, with scares around every corner.

Tickets can be booked online for the event which runs from September 30 to October 29

Broadslap Fruit Farm, Dunning

Broadslap PumpkinFest runs from October 5 to 31.

Entry is free but time slots should be booked.

Pickers can also enter Broadslap’s best-carved pumpkin competition. Just tag the farm in a photo of your work-of-art on Facebook or Instagram.

Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar

Cairnie Fruit Farm describes itself as the original Scottish producer of pick your own pumpkins, starting 25 years ago.

This year, it has more than 20,000 pumpkins of different shapes, sizes and colours waiting to be picked.

Daily sessions from October 5 to 31 can be booked online and are likely to sell out quickly.

Charleton Fruit Farm, near Montrose

The pumpkin patch at Charleton Fruit Farm opens on September 28.

No need to book, just head along and pay for what you pick.

Kids will also enjoy having a play on the haybale fort.

The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy

Pumpkins, pygmy goats and baby buffalos all at the same time! What’s not to love about The Buffalo Farm’s offering?

Enjoy meeting the goats in the playtime paddock, see some buffalo calves then pick your pumpkin.

Tickets can be booked for various dates from October 12 to 27.

Arnprior Farm, Stirlingshire

You’ll need to be quick if you want to pick your pumpkins at Arnprior Farm between October 12 and 27.

This one’s not just for the kids. There’s also a date night pumpkin picking hoe-down with line dancing, cowboy grub and cocktails!

There are also a couple of picking sessions for children with additional support needs.

Regular picking tickets and hoe-down tickets are per car.

Hill of Tarvit, Cupar

Head to the mansion house’s kitchen garden for pumpkin picking from October 18 to 20.

There’s also a pumpkin trail for children.

Picking sessions are free but should be reserved.