If you work in the car industry, you will know that it is far more than a job, it is a passion. Perhaps you are ready to take your auto career to the next stage and make a move?

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

If so, then you will be delighted to know that D&G Autocare – which has 17 branches across Scotland – is expanding its team and has a range of new and exciting opportunities for those with the skills for repairing vehicles and providing excellent customer service at the same time.

Peter Wood, operations manager at D&G Autocare said: “Due to expansion and company growth, we are looking for a range of experienced team members to support our customer base across the Central Belt.

“We are currently looking to recruit in all areas that our branches cover. We have seven managerial posts to offer and are also looking to fill 10 MOT tester jobs, 12 mechanic jobs and 12 Fast Fit technicians posts.”

Below are some of the job opportunities currently available at this fast-growing firm. If you are ambitious, passionate and enthusiastic about providing the best of service to customers, read on…..

Motor mechanic jobs (x12)

If you are a skilled motor mechanic and used to working using own initiative and as part of the team, then D&G Autocare want to hear from you. You will be able to work to “fit and finish” standards, ensuring efficient technical repairs to customers’ vehicles.

Previous experience and qualifications are essential. A diagnostic qualification would be an advantage.

Fast Fit technician positions (x12)

There are also 12 Fast Fit technician’s positions available. You should be fully trained and qualified to carry out almost all vehicle repairs, with the exception of major engine, gearbox and differential repairs. If you are trained to a “fit and finish” standard for servicing, brake repairs, diagnostics, electrical systems, tyres, steering and suspension, then apply for one of the roles.

D&G Autocare is looking for experienced technicians who can work off their own initiative and as part of the team, as well as having experience in fitting tyres, exhausts and servicing.

Previous experience and qualifications are essential.

MOT tester jobs (x10)

Have you got your MOT tester certificate for Class 4 and Class 7 vehicles? If so, D&G Autocare wants to hear from you. The garage is currently offering 10 MOT tester jobs across the region.

To be considered, you must be able to work on your own as well as part of the team. You will be able to work to “fit and finish” standards ensuring efficient technical repairs to customers vehicles.

Previous experience and qualifications are essential.

Centre managers and assistant manager roles (x7)

Due to its continual expansion D&G Autocare is on the lookout for Centre Assistant/Managers.

The firm is looking for professionals who can work in a team, use their own initiative and provide the highest level of customer service. D&G Autocare wants to provide the best quality “fit and finish” standards in the industry, do you have what it takes to be part of this?

Peter Wood, operations manager at D&G Autocare, said: “D&G Autocare is an independently owned and run family business.

“We started with one branch in Dunfermline in 2004. As a family business we look after our staff and customers, welcoming them into our family.

“We now have 17 branches across the Central Belt of Scotland. You are very welcome to join our extended family and to become a part of our growing team.”

To apply for one of these mechanic, manager, assistant manager, fast-fit technician or MOT tester jobs, visit D&G Autocare’s website today.