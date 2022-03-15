Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Mechanics, MOT testers and managers: your skills are in demand! Check out these 41 job opportunities

In partnership with D&G Autocare
March 15 2022, 9.00am
D&G Autocare MOT tester jobs.
D&G Autocare is recruiting

If you work in the car industry, you will know that it is far more than a job, it is a passion. Perhaps you are ready to take your auto career to the next stage and make a move?

If so, then you will be delighted to know that D&G Autocare – which has 17 branches across Scotland – is expanding its team and has a range of new and exciting opportunities for those with the skills for repairing vehicles and providing excellent customer service at the same time.

Peter Wood, operations manager at D&G Autocare said: “Due to expansion and company growth, we are looking for a range of experienced team members to support our customer base across the Central Belt.

“We are currently looking to recruit in all areas that our branches cover. We have seven managerial posts to offer and are also looking to fill 10 MOT tester jobs, 12 mechanic jobs and 12 Fast Fit technicians posts.”

Below are some of the job opportunities currently available at this fast-growing firm. If you are ambitious, passionate and enthusiastic about providing the best of service to customers, read on…..

Motor mechanic jobs (x12)

car mechanic
Could you be a mechanic at D&G Autocare?

If you are a skilled motor mechanic and used to working using own initiative and as part of the team, then D&G Autocare want to hear from you. You will be able to work to “fit and finish” standards, ensuring efficient technical repairs to customers’ vehicles.

Previous experience and qualifications are essential. A diagnostic qualification would be an advantage.

Fast Fit technician positions (x12)

There are also 12 Fast Fit technician’s positions available. You should be fully trained and qualified to carry out almost all vehicle repairs, with the exception of major engine, gearbox and differential repairs. If you are trained to a “fit and finish” standard for servicing, brake repairs, diagnostics, electrical systems, tyres, steering and suspension, then apply for one of the roles.

D&G Autocare is looking for experienced technicians who can work off their own initiative and as part of the team, as well as having experience in fitting tyres, exhausts and servicing.

Previous experience and qualifications are essential.

MOT tester jobs (x10)

Have you got your MOT tester certificate for Class 4 and Class 7 vehicles? If so, D&G Autocare wants to hear from you. The garage is currently offering 10 MOT tester jobs across the region.

To be considered, you must be able to work on your own as well as part of the team. You will be able to work to “fit and finish” standards ensuring efficient technical repairs to customers vehicles.

Previous experience and qualifications are essential.

Centre managers and assistant manager roles (x7)

branch of D&G Autocare
There are 17 branches of D&G Autocare across Scotland

Due to its continual expansion D&G Autocare is on the lookout for Centre Assistant/Managers.

The firm is looking for professionals who can work in a team, use their own initiative and provide the highest level of customer service. D&G Autocare wants to provide the best quality “fit and finish” standards in the industry, do you have what it takes to be part of this?

Peter Wood, operations manager at D&G Autocare, said: “D&G Autocare is an independently owned and run family business.

“We started with one branch in Dunfermline in 2004. As a family business we look after our staff and customers, welcoming them into our family.

“We now have 17 branches across the Central Belt of Scotland. You are very welcome to join our extended family and to become a part of our growing team.”

To apply for one of these mechanic, manager, assistant manager, fast-fit technician or MOT tester jobs, visit D&G Autocare’s website today.

D&G Autocare logo

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]