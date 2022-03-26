NORMAN WATSON: Edison’s Electric Pen is a hit at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
NORMAN WATSON: Edison’s Electric Pen is a hit at auction

By Norman Watson
March 26 2022, 3.57pm
Edison Electric Pen, ?8700 (Dominic Winter Auctions).
It is quite something to keep up with technology these days. If there isn’t a fancy new smartphone on the go, there’s some other digital gizmo to die for just around the corner.

Midnight queues form, the sold-out signs go up and the disappointed trudge away.

This is nothing new, though.

In 1876, the great Thomas Edison thought he was on to a winner. That year, he patented the Edison Electric Pen, a clever instrument for duplicating handwritten documents and drawing.

Meeting a demand

Edison had recognised the probable demand for high-speed copying after observing the document duplication required by lawyers, insurance companies, merchants and those of similar occupations.

Introduced to an intrigued public that year, the Electric Pen used a small motor which caused a reciprocating needle to perforate specially prepared paper thus making a stencil.

The stencil and copy paper were then placed in a frame where ink was applied to make copies.

A rare survivor appeared on March 10 in the Cirencester rooms of Dominic Winter.

Eight times the estimate

Lotted with its original green card box, its nickel-plated flywheel was stamped ‘Patented Aug 15 1876’ and its cast-iron frame painted black with red line detail.

Appreciating its rarity and reacting to the solid market for innovative technical equipment, bidders soon left behind pre-sale hopes of £700-£1000 to take the pen to an eight-times-estimate £8700.

A similar pen, with additional attachments but a damaged box, took £7000 against the same estimate.

That Thomas Edison is best remembered for other innovations, not least sound recordings, is partly because his Electric Pen of 1876 was left on the shelves – rendered obsolete by the introduction of the first mass-produced typewriters.

