What’s On: Burst into summer at Cambo’s colour run

As the evenings stretch out, the team at Cambo Gardens are making the most of their beautiful setting with a summer celebration.

The gardens and cafe are open tonight for a celebration of colour, with food and drinks inspired by the fabulous flora and fauna around the East Neuk estate.

According to Cambo’s Elise Methven: “Many of the ingredients are grown or foraged from our abundant gardens ensuring a real ‘field to fork’ experience.

A colourful running event

The evening will also include Cambo’s first colour run.

Taking place at 6.30pm, the event is a family friendly 3K run featuring a whole lot of colour.

The run is untimed and runners will be doused in a different colour of eco-powder at each kilometre mark. Participants are encouraged to wear light or white clothes to show of the different shades to their best.

Entry to the event costs £5 for adult with children running for free, contact hello@cambogardens.org.uk or visit here for more details.