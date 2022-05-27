What’s On: Burst into summer at Cambo’s colour run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What’s On: Burst into summer at Cambo’s colour run

By Nora McElhone
May 27 2022, 10.30am
As the evenings stretch out, the team at Cambo Gardens are making the most of their beautiful setting with a summer celebration.

The gardens and cafe are open tonight for a celebration of colour, with food and drinks inspired by the fabulous flora and fauna around the East Neuk estate.

According to Cambo’s Elise Methven: “Many of the ingredients are grown or foraged from our abundant gardens ensuring a real ‘field to fork’ experience.

The colours of summer will also be celebrated in the cafe at Cambo Gardens.

A colourful running event

The evening will also include Cambo’s first colour run.

Taking place at 6.30pm, the event is a family friendly 3K run featuring a whole lot of colour.

The run is untimed and runners will be doused in a different colour of eco-powder at each kilometre mark. Participants are encouraged to wear light or white clothes to show of the different shades to their best.

Entry to the event costs £5 for adult with children running for free, contact hello@cambogardens.org.uk or visit here for more details.

