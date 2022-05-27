What’s On: Burst into summer at Cambo’s colour run
By Nora McElhone
May 27 2022, 10.30am
As the evenings stretch out, the team at Cambo Gardens are making the most of their beautiful setting with a summer celebration.
The gardens and cafe are open tonight for a celebration of colour, with food and drinks inspired by the fabulous flora and fauna around the East Neuk estate.
According to Cambo’s Elise Methven: “Many of the ingredients are grown or foraged from our abundant gardens ensuring a real ‘field to fork’ experience.
A colourful running event
The evening will also include Cambo’s first colour run.
Taking place at 6.30pm, the event is a family friendly 3K run featuring a whole lot of colour.
The run is untimed and runners will be doused in a different colour of eco-powder at each kilometre mark. Participants are encouraged to wear light or white clothes to show of the different shades to their best.