MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Me on radio? Say what?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Me on radio? Say what?

By Mary-Jane Duncan
December 10 2022, 8.30am
Mary-Jane suddenly found herself on Radio Scotland. And no, she wasn't at a loss for words.
Mary-Jane suddenly found herself on Radio Scotland. And no, she wasn't at a loss for words.

A face for radio.  I’m fairly certain I’ve heard that many times.  I have resting b*tch face, so in terms of media outlets, the written word or radio wave would suit most.

As the owner of a face that ‘says it all’ without having to utter a word, it’s not intentional,  I’m probably just concentrating.

Childhood reports with remarks such as ‘while Mary-Jane is a bright and intuitive child, she will never be a lady’ are coupled with adult workplace appraisals stating ‘MJ doesn’t suffer fools gladly’.   I could have a point when I mention I’ve a face for radio.

‘People back away from me…’

One of my less endearing traits involves frequent promises to ‘cut a long story short’ before proceeding to tell the longest, story you’ve ever heard, including several unrelated tangents.

Subject matter is no issue.  Time restrictions not considered.  People back away from me mid flow.

The mister informs me I’ve gone all Billy Connolly in an attempt to rein me in.  I’d happily take that as a huge compliment, it’s not meant as one.

He occasionally howls with laughter at my audacity when he doesn’t understand exactly what I’m talking about after starting my sentence half way through a thought.

MJ reckons she can manage to speak 20k words before breakfast.

My staff call it a ‘brain dump’ as I throw out thoughts with abandon.  Women can  apparently speak 20k words per day, I can easily get that done by breakfast.

A trait passed on to two of the daughters.  The third should not be approached lunchtime, and only with safety snacks in hand.

So you can understand why, for situations like a radio interview or this column even, I perform better given a chance for consideration, to write ideas down and to edit, edit, edit.

And so it came to pass

One of my crew answered the phone during a very busy lunch service last week.  We don’t really have time to deal with random callers when we’re all hands on deck and they have my full support in getting people off the phone asap.

She mentioned it was the BBC and I laughed, it’ll just be someone trying to sell me advertising.  Apologising for already telling the lady I was in the café, she handed me the phone and legged it.  Hello?  Can I help you?  <insert disinterested tone implying I’d been interrupted from a moment of greatness and not just organising next week’s rota>.

The eloquent lady on the phone couldn’t have been nicer as she explained her position as a producer on BBC Radio Scotland and how she wanted to invite me to be a guest on one of their shows.

‘I’m MJ, and I make buns’

I laughed, before asking politely if she was calling the right person?  My name is MJ, and I make buns.  What on earth would I have to contribute to a radio show?

Oh, and did she know I was exceptionally sweary and if they were considering me for a spot, possibly one after watershed might be more appropriate than Sunday morning?

Before I knew it, mainly because I couldn’t hear a thing due to bedlam caff goings on, I was agreeing to consider being a media darling guest talking all things Christmas. Christmas?!?  I LOVE Christmas!  Low brow expert at your service.

Install full blown panic here.  No, I wouldn’t need to be in the studio in person, phew, as I was working in the caff that day. Yes everything is done via Zoom.  No, I wouldn’t be on my own, there will be other guests.  A professor of theology from Glasgow University – say what now?  And just to check, categorically no swearing?  Right, right, got it.

You’re on air…

Four sleepless nights later and many, many pages of notes written full of witty anecdotes, detailing family traditions and descriptions of favourite puddings, I found myself sitting in a virtual waiting room about to go live.

Did I use any of my notes?  No.  Did I sound light and breezy?  No.  Did I charm the socks off the beeb so much I’ve been invited back for a permanent slot?  Definite no.

I spent the quickest 12 minutes of my life repeating over and over in my tiny mind ‘just don’t swear, just don’t cough’.

I managed not to do either, but it turns out I DO do a fabulous impressions of Hyacinth Bucket.  Who knew?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
The Tucson handles bends well
UK Drive: The Tucson represents successful foray into the premium market for Hyundai
The CX-5 has really been put to the test recently
Long-term report: The Mazda CX-5 travels here, there and everywhere
Author and journalist Lise Norgaard (Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP/PA)
Danish screenwriter Lise Norgaard dies aged 105
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
We look at how to bring your insurance premiums down. (Kia)
How to get the best deal on your car insurance
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented