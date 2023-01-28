GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too

By Brian Cunningham
January 28 2023, 11.00am
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
Does anyone else know or have a plant that triggers a chain of memories for them?

I have a few now. They remind me of who gifted them to me, holidays I’ve been on and places I’ve worked.

Silk tassel bush

At this time of year the silk tassel bush Garrya elliptica, not a common sight in many gardens, helps bring back memories of my grandparents.

The silk tassel bush Garrya elliptica reminds our Ginger Gairdner of his grandparents.

Before I even became interested in gardening I had noticed this plant growing up against a fence in their garden, particularly at this time of year when this tall shrub produces long and hanging, grey-green catkins.

I didn’t have a clue what this plant was called. So it was a nice moment for me during my gardening apprenticeship when I was introduced to it properly and was able to put the two together.

A Palace connection

The connection between this plant and myself grew even further  20 years later, when I became head gardener at Scone Palace.

Scone is the birthplace of one of our greatest plant hunters, David Douglas.

His career  started in the Palace walled garden, on his way to making three plant hunting trips to North America.

David Douglas, Scottish botanist and plant hunter.

His most notable introduction is the conifer that now bears his name, The Douglas Fir.

It’s recognisable in our forestry landscape as a key part in this billion pound industry.

A specimen grown from seed collected in 1824 and sent back by the man himself still grows in the grounds of Scone Palace today.

During my quest to learn more about the gardens of my new employer and of Douglas’s association with it, I was intrigued to find he is also credited for introducing G elliptica into the country.

My first plantings

The plant I’d already developed a fondness for was to become one of the first of the new plantings I made as I looked to make my own mark in the Palace grounds.

Being an east coast gardener I generally see this as a back of the border shrub, preferring support from a south or west facing wall for it to be grown at its best.

Like all shrubs they also appreciate some pruning, if it’s done annually then all that’s usually required is a wee trim as the catkins begin to fade in early spring, before the new growth begins, to keep them in shape.

That’s something I wish the new occupants of my gran and papa’s old house would do with the plants they inherited!

Coleus were also grown in the glasshouses at Craigtoun Park.

Garrya make a great addition to the garden in winter with the variety ‘James Roof’ being the one you would be likely to find in a garden centre or nursery.

Whilst I’m in this reminiscing mood I paid a visit to see the garden volunteers at my old gardening ground during my apprentice days – Craigtoun Park, outside St Andrews.

If there’s ever a group of gardeners I’m full of admiration for it’s these guys. They do a sterling job of keeping the gardens in top condition.

It was sad to see the last remaining glasshouse being taken down though.

I’ll never forget how these used to be crammed full of Coleus, Streptocarpus, Birds of Paradise. Just some of the plants grown for display and major shows like Chelsea!

The old potting shed

The door to the old potting shed is now clearly visible from the outside. To the side of this a planting of the common Jasmine.

It’s over 20 years since I left there, but I’ll never forget opening the houses in the early mornings, the gentle warmth from the house and the strong and sweet fragrance coming from the jasmine. It hit you as soon as you opened the door.

It’s really a plant for the conservatory but if you’re lucky enough to have a warm south or west facing wall and you live in a cooler part of the country it may be worth having a go at growing this outside.

The yellow flowering winter jasmine, Jasminium nudiflorum.

Be warned though it’s quite a rampant grower. I also can recall being up the ladder and pruning this to keep it in check, getting covered in cobwebs in the process.

There’s also its cousin, the yellow flowering winter jasmine, Jasminium nudiflorum which is a lot tougher.

A welcome sight  on a cold and grey winter’s day as well as those crisp and sunny, blue-sky days. Unfortunately this one does not come with the same scent.

Food for insects

Its flowers are a welcome source of food for those insects brave enough to be out and about at this time of year, and I also find the dense growth can also be the perfect spot for a bird to make its nest.

Our feathered friends will be high on the agenda this weekend as we take part in the RSPB annual bird watch.

I’m hoping the seven female bullfinches that popped by the other week turn up.

It’ll be interesting to hear the results in the coming weeks of how healthy our bird population is.

