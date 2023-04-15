Author Flora Fraser talks false teeth and false heirs ahead of NYC Tartan week appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Author Flora Fraser talks false teeth and false heirs ahead of NYC Tartan week appearance

The biographer's latest book tells the story of her namesake Flora MacDonald, helper of Bonnie Prince Charlie.

By Rebecca Baird
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

This week has seen New York City go mad for plaid as the 22nd annual Tartan Week celebrates the famous Scottish textile.

And for historical biographer Flora Fraser, this year’s celebration is a timely reminder of her Scottish roots.

“I’m excited!” effuses Flora, 64, who grew up between London and Inverness-shire, and is the daughter of lauded historian Lady Antonia Fraser.

“From what I’ve learned, they dress up their dogs in tartan coats and have a competition for the best-dressed dog, which is wonderful!

“I don’t know if there’s a Clan Fraser representation but I’ll certainly be wearing Fraser tartan!”

Handout photo of KT Tunstall leading the 20th New York Tartan Day Parade, accompanied by King, a New York rescue dog in New York. Image: PA.

Flora will be marching with the NYC Caledonian Club and Genera Society when Scotland’s national fabric floods the New York City streets today.

And her stateside visit will see her giving talks at various historic locations about her new book, Pretty Young Rebel.

The book tells the true story of her Jacobite-era namesake, Flora MacDonald, who famously helped Bonnie Prince Charlie escape after defeat at Culloden by disguising him as her Irish made on a boat to Skye.

Author’s namesake was Scottish heroine

“I was named after Flora MacDonald,” says the writer, who is also known for her  biographies on George and Martha Washington, and Pauline Bonaparte.

“Pretty Young Rebel was a really personal book to write, which I hadn’t actually anticipated when I began it,” she reveals.

Growing in partly in Beauly, Flora explains, her namesake was a “local heroine”, with many Highland children named after her.

For Flora herself, the sense of kinship came as she was writing about the strength MacDonald took when she left her native Scotland for the United States following her legendary escape act with the Stuart prince.

Portrait of Flora MacDonald by Allan Ramsay. Image: DC Thomson.

“I think she took strength from her environment when she went out into the world, and into very dangerous territory in the revolutionary war,” muses Flora.

“And of course, you can say there’s a nostalgia or a longing for home in a great many of those who leave Scotland, but at the same time I think they carry the strength you acquire in the Highlands into their later life – both of character and physical strength, from walking up the hills.

“Flora MacDonald negotiated the dangers of civil war on both sides of the Atlantic. I could never be as audacious, courageous and as canny as she was, but I kind of recognise that feeling of confidence.”

Sly ancestors make for good stories

Writing the book also gave Flora plenty of opportunity to contemplate Bonnie Prince Charlie’s legacy; not just in Scottish diaspora, but in her very own household.

Memories of re-enacting Battle of Culloden with her five siblings and searching for Nessie in Loch Ness as a child come flooding back during our conversation.

And she reveals that her forbear Lord Lovat (known as ‘the fox’ for his notoriously fickle political allegiances) was the one who gave a palatial antique shooting lodge to the infamous Sobieski Stuarts, a pair of brothers who falsely claimed to be descended from Bonnie Prince Charlie himself.

The lodge was set on Eilean Aigas, an islet on the River Beauly near Inverness; and remarkably, it was here that Flora herself spent the Scottish seasons of her childhood.

“Lord Lovat – whose false teeth sat in our drawing room until the ’70s – gave the Sobieski Stuarts this wooded island to live on in Beauly, and they made this sort of palace,” she laughs incredulously.

Pretty Young Rebel by Flora Fraser.

“They dressed in magnificent Highland dress and instead of having normal doors into rooms, they had these great big palace doors. They even had a royal barge which they rode up to Eskadale, and there were thrones everywhere – they were carpenters you see.

“And so living in this house was quite amazing. It was a further reminder of the legacy of Bonnie Prince Charlie.

“Mind you,” she adds hastily, “we lived a totally normal life.  We didn’t take a royal barge up to Eskdale to go to church, we took the car!”

Pretty Young Rebel by Flora Fraser, published by Bloomsbury, RRP £25, is available now from major retailers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Former Love Islander star Montana Brown has announced her engagement to Mark O’Connor. (Ian West/PA)
Ex-Love Islander Montana Brown announces engagement following pregnancy news
Lana Del Rey has the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far, the Official Charts Company has said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lana Del Rey has best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far
George RR Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
George RR Martin reveals Game Of Thrones prequel series details
Dame Deborah James died aged 40 in June last year (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)
Until Deborah James took her last breath I thought she would live, says mother
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
WALK THIS WAY: Sgor Buidhe circular from Ballater
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
KEITH BROOMFIELD: Buoyed by an otter encounter
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
PAUL WHITELAW: From painting birds to the Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage,…
TERMS: IMAGES FREE OF CHARGE FOR NEWS USAGE FROM TWO WEEKS FROM 14/04/22 COPYRIGHT REMAINS GWR, NOT FOR RESALE, LIBRARY OR ARCHIVE. ENABLING CONTENT ID OR RIGHTS MANAGEMENT ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS IS NOT PERMITTED The record Deadpool collection (Guinness World Records/PA)
World record holder achieves ‘lifelong dream’ with most Deadpool memorabilia
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0…
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Why the ’70s ‘queenpin’ of Scottish Theatre wore a silver mousetrap round her neck
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Perth volunteer who returned to frontline after nearly dying from Covid gets King's Coronation…
Dave Ramsay alongside Fiona Corner of Alzheimer Scotland.
Fife man's mission to raise £21k to fund a 'dementia dog' in memory of…
Landward presenters Arlene Stuart, Cammy Wilson, Anne McAlpine, Rosie Morton, Shahbaz Majeed and Dougie Vipond.
Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Banned Fife driver caught 'riding motorbike in pyjamas'
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
TV review: Succession stunner was an all-time great episode of television
Flora Fraser will take inspiration from her Pretty Young Rebel namesake to the states this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Manzil in Perth is a destination for every occasion

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]