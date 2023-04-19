“You’ll be the one that’s shining”: Finding a dress that makes you feel your best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
“You’ll be the one that’s shining”: Finding a dress that makes you feel your best

Here comes the bride! Dresses for the day that counts.

In partnership with Innate Bridals
Model wearing a plus size boho wedding dress by Innate Curves.

From fairy-tale to folksy, grand planners to the last-minute elopers, brides don’t just come in one size or style.

The same applies to wedding dresses! There are seemingly endless options these days so it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. The most important thing is that you not only want to look your best, but feel your best too. So, how do you find the perfect wedding dress for your big day?

“Come as you are and come as yourself”

Keira Stocks is the owner of Innate Bridals in Dundee. With two franchises, including Innate Curves, she has years of experience with helping brides find their perfect wedding dress.

She knows that many people can feel anxious or have body insecurities when searching for a wedding dress. When asked what is the most important thing a bride can do while looking for her dress, Keira’s answer is simple:

Come as you are and come as yourself. Every person who comes through the door has some sort of anxiety or body hangup, no matter your age or your size. We see and have seen everything, so don’t worry about it.”

Keira and her staff at Innate Bridals and Innate Curves make it their goal to help brides feel simply amazing in their new dresses.

Innate Bridals and Innate Curves are boutique bridal shops offering designer wedding dresses, accessories, alterations and other bespoke services.  Keira first opened Innate Bridals in 2017 and then followed with Innate Curves. While Innate Bridals offers discount designer wedding dresses, Innate Curves caters to the curvier bride with a range of styles and designs. Keira’s passion to help brides feel their best shines through the romantic and inclusive stock.

Keira said: “I see a lot of women buy their dream dress. Sometimes just knowing that person feels a little bit more beautiful in that moment… that is the absolute highlight of my job.”

“Women had often had horrible experiences in the bridal industry, which is not friendly, particularly towards women who are outsized. Women who are size 4 or 6 also struggle, but women who are in the plus size are sometimes so anxious or nervous and have been made to feel that way by horrible experiences. For them to put on a dress and feel amazing is just wonderful.”

No matter your shape, size or style, Keira can help find the perfect wedding dress for you.

Your wedding dress should make you feel your best.
Romantic sleeves and classic styles will create a timeless look.
Innate Bridals carries sizes 6 to 28.
Innate Bridals has an in-house seamstress so you can always find the perfect fit.
Looking for plus size wedding dresses in the UK? Head to Innate Curves in Dundee.
From bridesmaid dresses to prom dresses, Innate Bridals and Innate Curves also offer a stunning selection of evening gowns.
When you feel your best, you look your best.

Top tips when wedding dress shopping

What should I expect when I arrive to my appointment?

Wedding dress shopping should be an exciting occasion. When you walk through the doors of Innate Bridals or Innate Curves, you will be greeted by calming music and a smiling staff. Their goal? “To make sure you’re feeling confident,” Keira explains.

“Whenever you come in, you’re going to sit down and have a cup of tea or coffee, we will talk through all the things that you want. Your bride tribe is also welcome. We have a very relaxed environment to make sure that you feel really comfortable.”

Should you diet before trying on wedding dresses?

What should you do on the days before or the day of wedding dress shopping? While some brides may feel inclined to diet or restrict before trying on a dress, Keira says this isn’t a great idea: “I would suggest not taking any special steps. If you love your dress when you’re bloated or feeling down, it’s only ever going to get better. You want to feel like your best self, not your ‘fake self’.”

Who should I bring with to try on a wedding dress?

Keira has seen it all. From large groups to solo trips, accompanied by mum or even accompanied by a partner, brides should carefully consider who they want to bring to their wedding dress appointment.

The most important thing is to be sure that a bride listens to her own intuition above anything else. Keira said: “Bring the people who are important to you and who you want to have an impact on your decision. In the end it will always be your decision.”

Feel your best to look your best

The most important thing is to find a dress that you wear, rather than a dress that wears you. Keira says that when you try on your dress and see your reflection for the very first time, you should see your own smiling face before anything else.

While it’s easy to get caught up in the details or insecurities, your wedding day is all about feeling your best. And with the right dress from Innate Bridals or Innate Curves, “you’ll be the one that’s shining”.

The first step in finding your perfect wedding dress starts with an appointment at Innate Bridals or Innate Curves. Learn more about the discount designer dresses, curvier options, alterations, and services on offer and book your appointment today by calling 07948 975246.

