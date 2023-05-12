Could your dream new build home be located in Perth?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you ready to find the new build home of your dreams in Perth?

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Perth, a city based on the banks of the River Tay, is the perfect place for you to start the hunt for your next home. There are so many wonderful reasons why Perth is the place to be.

The Fair City is a fantastic place to purchase a property due to it’s fantastic location. It is a mere 20 minutes away from Dundee in the car and just over an hour on trains to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

There are also lots of natural, green-spaces in the surrounding area. Whilst Perth itself is a city, it is also the gateway to the Highlands. Sprawling mountain landscapes can be found within an hour of the city.

Perth is not known as the heart of Scotland for nothing.

Are you looking to locate to Perth?

Ogilvie Homes latest development in Walnut Grove could be just the place you’re looking for. Located on the outskirts of Perth, it has easy access to the city and the motorway. The area is known as West Kinfauns.

There are also a fantastic selection of schools in the surrounding area, if that is something that you are needing.

The new development contains four different types of property. All of which contain four bedrooms and four bathrooms, but have slightly different layouts. The properties are named The Kingston, The Herriot, The Lincoln and The Warwick.

A sneak peak

Take a little look at what you can expect to find within a home at Walnut Grove. The show home offers just a glimpse into what life could be like for you in your new house.

Each room has been finished to perfection, with the highest quality touches. The homes are ideal for both families and first-time buyers. Each home has the ultimate cosy feel to it.

The properties come unfurnished, which allows you to decorate the house to your taste. Let your personality shine through your decor. You can add anything that you want to make this house your home.

Why choose Ogilvie Homes?

At Ogilvie Homes, the team are committed to providing a high quality after sales service to all customers. They understand how many steps are involved in purchasing a property.

Currently, when you buy a brand-new home on the Walnut Grove, West Kinfauns development and Ogilvie Homes will pay your Land and Buildings Transaction Tax, subject to terms and conditions.

When buying a new Ogilvie home, the team can offer professional help through their independent financial advisors who will assist you with some no-obligation advice completely free of charge.

They are also available to help you through your mortgage process providing you with the best and most cost-effective mortgages available at that time. Now isn’t that a wonderful perk?

Does this interest you? Head to the Walnut Grove showroom and have a look around at the fantastic properties.