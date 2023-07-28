Make your mark with these 4 top tattoo studios and removals in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Make your mark with these 4 top tattoo studios and removals in Fife

Thinking about getting some new ink? Or need a removal?

Tattoo artist with a tattoo gun, doing a tattoo on a person's forearm.
Make your mark with a new tattoo.
Presented by various tattoo artists and businesses

Express yourself! There’s no better way to commemorate a special occasion or big life moment than with a new tattoo. Whether you want something discreet or to adorn yourself with art, tattoos are a great way to show some personality.

Where can I get a tattoo or tattoo removal in Fife?

Ready to get some ink? Or perhaps you want to remove an old tattoo? Here are the top 4 tattoo studios in and around Fife.

Heartless Tattoo Studio

Collage of tattoos done by Heartless Tattoo Studios. The tattoos are with black ink.
Head to Dunfermline for a design by Heartless Tattoo Studio.

Nestled in the city of Dunfermline, Heartless Tattoo Studio stands out as a private haven for ink enthusiasts, offering a bespoke and personal tattoo experience like no other, where every client receives undivided attention during their one-on-one custom tattoo sessions.

For those seeking ready-made designs, Heartless Tattoo Studio offers set prices for flash design pieces, ensuring that clients have access to an array of beautiful artwork at reasonable rates. Additionally, full-day sittings are available for those planning larger and more intricate tattoo projects.

Heartless Tattoo Studio is the go-to destination for dark horror and blackwork tattoos. For those who find beauty in the macabre and appreciate the allure of darkness, this studio’s specialisation in this domain promises truly captivating and unique creations.
Convenience is paramount at Heartless Tattoo Studio, with free parking facilities and wheelchair accessibility, making it a welcoming space for all individuals to embark on their tattoo journey. With a blend of professionalism, talent, and an inviting ambiance, Heartless Tattoo Studio undoubtedly earns its place as a top-choice destination for tattoo enthusiasts.

Check out Heartless Tattoo Studios latest work and book yours now.

Envy Tattoo Studio

Exterior of Envy Tattoo Studio.
Visit Envy Tattoo Studio in Kirkcaldy, recently awarded “Scottish Tattoo Studio of the Year”.

Envy Tattoo Studio in Kirkcaldy has been awarded the title of “Scottish Tattoo Studio of the Year”, and with over 800 five-star reviews, it’s no surprise why. This exceptional studio has set a new standard for tattooing in Fife, offering a variety of services that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Envy’s team of skilled artists take pride in their ability to execute all kinds of tattoo styles. From traditional and neo-traditional to realism and colour designs – as well as piercings and laser removal – they have mastered the art of bringing their clients’ visions to life on their skin.

Envy Tattoo Studio owner Alan Rae says “The thing that sets my studio apart from most is I wasn’t taught. I never had the opportunity of an apprenticeship. I’m completely self-taught and I based my studio on my experiences going for tattoos. It was always simple things people missed out, such as a receptionist, we have a receptionist on seven days a week, eight hours a day.”

The studio’s commitment to its clients goes above and beyond. Cleanliness is a huge priority and so there is a cleaner every morning, as well as the staff cleaning as they go. The studio’s website has a walk-through video so those suffering from anxiety can envision everything prior to going to the studio in person. All staff are first aid trained – including the cleaner.

Check out Envy Tattoo Studio’s latest work and get booked in today!

InkDealers UK

Collage of colourful tattoos by InkDealers.
Treat yourself to a distinctive, personalised design by InkDealers in Leven.

InkDealers is a booming tattoo shop in the heart of Leven established in 2014 and has swiftly gained a reputation as a leading destination for tattoo fans seeking top-notch ink.
Thanks to a commitment to perfection and a passion for innovation, InkDealers has become a go-to location for people wishing to tattoo their bodies with distinctive, personalised patterns and designs.

Whether you want patchwork or intricate black and grey realism, vibrant and colourful new-school, delicate fine-line work, or bold traditional tattoos, InkDealers exhibit a remarkable versatility that ensures every customer’s vision comes to life with precision and flair. The warm and inviting atmosphere at InkDealers immediately puts clients at ease, fostering an environment where ideas can flow freely.

Whether you’re a tattoo enthusiast or it’s your first time, stepping into InkDealers UK guarantees an unforgettable experience, leaving you with a cherished piece of art that will be admired for a lifetime.

Book your next tattoo by calling (07584 043666) or checking them out online.

Smooth Clinic

Tattoo removal process by Smooth Clinic.
Wanting to remove a tattoo? Try Smooth Clinic.

Smooth Clinic in Cowdenbeath and Cupar is your ultimate destination for achieving the best possible outcome in tattoo cover-ups! With their state-of-the-art laser technology, they can effectively remove most tattoo colours from your skin, providing an ideal canvas for your newest masterpiece.

At Smooth Clinic, their dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional results for their clients. They understand that every tattoo removal process is unique, depending on factors like tattoo size, ink colour, and skin type. Rest assured, their attentive staff will guide you through each step, addressing all your questions and concerns along the way.

Wondering if tattoo removal is the right choice for you? Smooth Clinic offers a consultation and patch test for just £25. Not only does this allow you to explore the possibility risk-free, but if you decide to proceed with the treatment, the £25 will be deducted from your first session, making it a win-win situation. Don’t let an old tattoo hold you back; experience the freedom of a clean canvas with Smooth Clinic!

Learn more about Smooth Clinic and tattoo removal today.

More from Lifestyle

Bentley’s sales fell marginally in the first half of the year. (Bentley)
Bentley expecting ‘challenging’ end to the year as profits dip
The new proposed Ulez borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey (Yui Mok/PA)
Councils lose High Court challenge against expansion of Ulez in London
Tailend restaurant in Dundee.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Dundee over the holidays
Mid-size SUVs are now the most popular car bodystyle. (Skoda)
These are the best mid-size SUVs
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged (PA)
Elon Musk’s ex-wife confirms engagement to British star Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Kylie Minogue has announced her first residency in Las Vegas (Voltaire/PA)
Kylie Minogue announces first Las Vegas residency
CR0044116, Cheryl Peebles, Kirkcaldy. Templehall Cafe story . PIcture Shows: Gavin Campbell at Templehall Cafe in Kirkcaldy who has been offering meals to kids for £1 during the summer and is astounded at the community generosity. Thursday 27th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of…
The Glass Bucket owners, Craig Ormond-Campbell and Fraser Marr. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee city centre pub revived under former name
Coupar Angus farmer Gordon Douglas reveals how bowel cancer screening saved his life.
Dundee and Perthshire bowel cancer survivors share screening stories
The CD album cover to The very best of The Eagles (Ben Molyneux/ Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Randy Meisner, founding member of The Eagles, dies aged 77